60 in 60: #33 BYU’s Kody Epps (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 33 is BYU wide receiver Kody Epps.

Epps is the fifth Cougar to check in on our ranking. He joins No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Kody Epps

Epps is a junior wide receiver from Los Angeles, California.

Coming out of high school, Epps was a three-star prospect and the 85th-best prospect in the state of California.

At Mater Dei, he posted 93 receptions, 1,735 yards, and 28 touchdowns in his senior season. He was one of four wide receivers to be named to USA Today’s First-Team All-American, named OC Register Wide Receiver of the Year, Max Preps First-Team All-American, and led the Monarchs to two state championships as well as three Trinity League championships.

Epps debuted for the Cougars in 2020. He played in six games and recorded 65 all-purpose yards.

Epps played in eight games in 2022 before missing the last five games with an injury. Despite missing games, Epps finished with the team’s second-most receptions, catching 39 passes for 459 yards, and six touchdowns. He was named to Phil Steele and College Football Network’s All-Independent Second Team.

Last season, Epps also played in eight games. He posted 21 receptions for 259 yards.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

