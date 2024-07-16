Wanted fugitive arrested in Duchesne County

FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office took a wanted fugitive into custody last week in Fruitland.

According to a news release, authorities in Duchesne County were notified on Friday by another law enforcement agency that Pohiva Fatafehi was possibly staying in the area in an effort to avoid being arrested.

The release further stated that Fatafehi had three active warrants for his arrest.

Authorities were able to locate Fatafehi by talking to several residents in the area.

A short time later, police were able to take Fatafehi and his girlfriend, Meliame Angilau, into custody without incident.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that the two individuals “were in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, identification documents belonging to several other individual’s, and multiple items of forgery equipment,” the release stated.

Fatafehi was wanted for kidnapping and burglary charges in Springville. Both individuals were booked into the Duchesne County Jail for investigation of theft, forgery and drug-related crimes.

Later, Fatafehi was released to the custody of the Springville Police Department and was booked into the Utah County Jail.