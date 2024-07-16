On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Minnesota ban on 18- to 20-year-olds obtaining handgun permits is unconstitutional, federal appeals court says

Jul 16, 2024, 3:28 PM

Confiscated guns are stored in the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in February 2015, in Minneapo...

Confiscated guns are stored in the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in February 2015, in Minneapolis. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DEVAN COLE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Minnesota’s ban on 18- to 20-year-olds obtaining a permit to publicly carry a handgun violates the US Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a unanimous decision that the 2003 law runs afoul of both the Second Amendment and the 14th, holding that the state cannot lawfully prohibit individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 from obtaining a public carry permit simply because they are not at least 21.

“Minnesota has not met its burden to proffer sufficient evidence to rebut the presumption that 18 to 20-year-olds seeking to carry handguns in public for self-defense are protected by the right to keep and bear arms,” Circuit Judge Duane Benton, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, wrote in the ruling. He was joined in his decision by Lavenski Smith, who was also appointed by Bush, and David Stras, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s ruling comes as the nation reels from the Saturday assassination attempt against Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania, who was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene. The shooter’s age has turned a spotlight back on the nation’s gun laws, including state restrictions pertaining to young people.

The AR-style rifle Crooks used to shoot at Trump was legally purchased by his father, Matthew Crooks, CNN has reported.

The Minnesota law was challenged several years ago by gun rights groups and people impacted by the age prohibition.

A lower federal court said the state’s law was unconstitutional under a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that changed the framework federal courts must use when examining gun laws. The 2022 decision said modern gun laws must have direct historical analogues to withstand judicial scrutiny.

The judges who issued Tuesday’s ruling agreed with the lower court’s decision, with Benton writing: “Minnesota’s proffered founding-era analogues do not meet its burden to demonstrate that the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation supports the Carry Ban.”

The appeals court also rejected Minnesota’s argument that its ban was a necessary public safety measure because, the state claimed, “18 to 20-year-olds are not competent to make responsible decisions with guns and pose a risk of dangerousness to themselves and to others as a result.”

Benton said in his ruling that Minnesota didn’t provide evidence to that end, writing that “even using these recent (state crime) statistics, it would be a stretch to say that an 18-year-old ‘poses a clear threat of physical violence to another.’”

Andrew Willinger, the executive director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law, said the appeals court ruling “highlights how much the historical focus shifts courts away from scientific evidence about brain development.”

“The panel seemed to require statistical evidence that 18- to-20-year-olds were more than 33% more likely to misuse firearms than other age groups; rather than evidence that brain development might make that age group prone to errors in judgment as a general matter and thus less trustworthy with guns,” Willinger told CNN.

The ruling is now a legal precedent covering the six other states in the 8th Circuit – North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas – and the decision could be used to challenge similar age restrictions in those states.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was “extremely disappointed” in the court’s ruling, which he argued would undermine efforts to protect the public from gun violence.

“The people of Minnesota want and deserve solutions that reduce shootings and improve public safety, and today’s ruling only makes that more difficult,” Ellison, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Despite this setback, I remain as committed as ever to improving public safety in Minnesota by championing and defending lifesaving, common-sense gun violence prevention measures.”

Meanwhile, the gun rights group Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which was among the organizations that challenged the law, cheered the decision.

“This is a resounding victory for 18-20-year-old adults who wish to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms,” Bryan Strawser, the group’s chairman, said in a statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

A jury has found Sen. Bob Menendez, pictured outside of Manhattan Federal Court on May 14, guilty o...

Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell, Sabrina Souza and Nicki Brown, CNN

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty in federal corruption trial; Chuck Schumer calls on him to resign

A jury has found Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial.

5 hours ago

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D, seen here in September 2023 sparks outrage and had a s...

Jack Guy, CNN

Jack Black’s band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate’s comment on Trump assassination attempt

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has canceled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

6 hours ago

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 in Ar...

Lisa Respers France

Ingrid Andress says she’s checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: ‘I was drunk last night’

Yet another performer has learned that singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” is not easy.

7 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump is seen with his newly announced running mate, Sen. JD Vance, on July...

Eric Bradner, CNN

Takeaways from the first day of the Republican National Convention

With a white bandage over the ear clipped just two days earlier by an attempted assassin’s bullet, Donald Trump stole the show when he made his first public appearance since the shooting on the opening night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

19 hours ago

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

2 days ago

Security personnel inspect the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Man killed in Trump assassination attempt identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore

Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed during the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Minnesota ban on 18- to 20-year-olds obtaining handgun permits is unconstitutional, federal appeals court says