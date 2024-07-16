SALT LAKE CITY — A new wildfire, the Tangent Fire, grew to nearly 500 acres Tuesday.

Utah Fire Info first reported smoke in Box Elder County’s Hogups mountain range on Monday afternoon, initially estimating the fire to be 20 acres and growing, with no threat to structures or people.

Brad Johnson, the Box Elder County fire warden, said that the Tangent Peak fire is 10% contained, sitting at 468 acres in size on Tuesday. He also said the fire was caused by lightning, and that crews and equipment have had to be flown in due to a lack of ground access.

A total of 80 fire personnel and two helicopters are battling the blaze. Ground equipment includes four engines, two water tenders, and two bulldozers, according to Kelly Wickens, public information officer for Utah Fire Info.

Johnson also said that aerial resources have dropped a ring of fire retardant around the blaze, hopefully giving firefighters the upper hand. Fuels in the area include short grass and juniper trees, both of which “burn quickly.”