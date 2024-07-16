JJ & Alex: Big 12 Could Be Only Option For Florida State, Clemson

SALT LAKE CITY – Conference realignment never dies. It has been ongoing since the old Southwest Conference blew up over 30 years ago.

Since then, college football has been condensing and the future will likely end up with some type of super league and a possible, if not likely, breakoff from the NCAA.

The timeline is always shorter than what is being predicted. The latest development comes from the mostly East Coast-based ACC. That conference has a tight Grant of Rights deal, but some schools are not happy with the current state of things.

Specifically, Florida State, North Carolina, and Clemson are not happy with the situation in the ACC, and all three have filed lawsuits that are working their way through the court systems.

These universities are trying to find a way out of the league via lawsuits since the ACC’s media rights deal with ESPN is long-term.

Big 12 Eying ACC Schools?

A report came from Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority that said there is an “internal belief” that the Big 12 could add the Seminoles and Tigers.

According to sources, there is an internal belief in the Big 12 that Florida State and Clemson are likely to join the conference within the next year or so. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 14, 2024

Realignment news can be very fluid and change in an instant, which means some of these reports are scoffed at.

A prime example is the infamous “Give me a break” social media post that Utah athletics Director Mark Harlan made, in regards to a report about the Four Corners schools possibly off to the Big 12.

Give me a break https://t.co/R3FM73ud1k — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) March 10, 2023

Utah was voted in on August 4, 2023, to join the Big 12. Things change quickly.

Big 12 commissioner Bret Yormark has said that his conference is “open for business,” so perhaps he has something up his sleeve to bolster his league even more.

Connecting The Dots Of FSU, Clemson Future

Florida State and Clemson are not happy in their situation, and at the moment it seems to be extremely expensive to leave the ACC for another league. The Seminoles started a project called “Project Osceola” in 2022 to start looking at private equity to provide an influx of cash.

Aggressive is not a big enough word to say how badly these schools want out. However, their options are limited in leaving the ACC plus the SEC and Big Ten are not interested in adding teams at the moment.

At SEC media days, commissioner Greg Sankey said he “isn’t thinking about” expanding, and that his league is “focused on our 16.”

The Big Ten seems to be in lockstep with the SEC in regards to staying put. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network is reporting that the Big Ten is not actively looking at adding schools.

“[Big Ten commissioner] Tony [Petitti] is staying away from expansion, and we’re taking Tony’s lead,” a source said via The Action Network.

“There is no appetite among the presidents unless there is some catastrophic development with the ACC and it forces [the Big Ten] into a decision,” the source told The Action Network.

Other sources within that piece said that Florida State is “not a good partner.”

Big 12 Seems To Be Logical Fit

This is where Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark enters the room. He has said openly that he wants to be aggressive to improve his conference.

However, at Big 12 media days, Yormark also said his league is “not looking to add more schools” with its current focus on integrating the eight new schools.

It is unknown what it would take to pry away those schools, but for sure it will be very expensive.

For the Big 12 to get those two schools, it would take a lot of lawyers, and likely lawsuits, to allow any ACC team to break free from the Grant of Rights that is currently in place.

KSL Sports Zone hosts Alex Kirry and Jeremiah Jensen are excited about the possibility of a Big 12 having Florida State and Clemson in the conference.

How amazing would the Big 12 be if Clemson and Florida State were to join the conference? pic.twitter.com/rk1P19c00w — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 16, 2024

“It is not a secret at all that Florida State and Clemson are very disgruntled in the ACC, they have basically filed a lawsuit,” Jensen said. “The Big 12 makes perfect sense for them. The Big Ten is already loaded with 18. I think if Florida State and Clemson would already be in the SEC if they wanted them.

“What conference is being proactive has been aggressive and what conference is talking big? It is [Big 12 commissioner] Brett Yormark.”

Yormark talks a big game and has done a good job of delivering for the Big 12 during his short time as commissioner.

Perhaps he swings big and gets a deal to get Clemson which has won two national titles in the College Football Playoff era, and a blue blood program like Florida State.

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

Follow @JeremyMauss