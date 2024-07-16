On the Site:
Boston Red Sox Select BYU Cougar Pitcher Ben Hansen

Jul 16, 2024

PROVO, Utah – The wait is over for BYU freshman pitcher Ben Hansen after the Boston Red Sox selected Hansen in the 20th and final round of the 2024 MLB draft.

The Red Sox picked Hansen with the 597th overall pick in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

RELATED: Janzen Keisel Becomes First Utahn Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

Hansen started 14 games for BYU in 2024, leading the Cougars in innings (72), strikeouts (51), and wins (5). He finished the season with a 5-7 record and 6.63 ERA for a BYU program that went 21-31 overall and 7-23 in its first season of Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars finished the season in last place as a team.

Hansen’s father, Matt, played basketball for BYU in 1988. His brother, Brett, is a current member of the BYU baseball team.

About Ben Hansen

A native of Pleasanton, California, Hansen signed with BYU after serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Hansen prepped at Foothill High School, where he was the 165th overall player from California and the 52nd-ranked righthanded pitcher in the state.

A one-time Vanderbilt baseball commit, Hansen flipped his commitment to BYU after returning from his Church mission.

Hansen struggled as a freshman in 2023, settling for an 0-5 record and 6.71 ERA. In 16 games (ten starts), Hansen walked 32 batters against 44 strikeouts in 55 innings while uncorking six wild pitches and hitting eight batters.

The longball was an issue during Hansen’s time in Provo. In his two seasons wearing Cougar blue, he allowed 20 home runs.

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

