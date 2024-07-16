Utah’s air quality gets worse as wildfire smoke moves in

SALT LAKE CITY — Some parts of Utah are looking a little hazier as wildfire smoke settles in.

Bryce Bird, director of the Utah Division of Air Quality, said that smoke is coming from wildfires in California, the northwest, and other parts of Utah.

In an interview Tuesday, Bird said high pressure last week that brought record heat largely kept the smoke away. But now conditions have changed, and smoky conditions are expected to stick around for at least the next few days, Bird said.

However, he added, the smoke is not yet at levels considered particularly unhealthy.

“Right now, we’re not anticipating or forecasting really elevated levels because the fires are distant, but really that could change,” Bird said. “It really is dependent on the weather patterns.”

As Utah deals with smoky skies, Bird recommended avoiding driving as much as possible to limit emissions. He also said people who exercise should make adjustments if they start to get bothered by the smoke.

“Once you start smelling smoke or you feel that irritation in your eyes, your lungs, that’s a good indication that you should reduce your activity outdoors,” he said. “Maybe move exercise indoors when you can, and avoid that heavy exertion that brings more of those particles into our lungs.”

Conditions can change and vary by location, Bird said. You can check out the latest air quality conditions here.