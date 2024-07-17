On the Site:
Spiers fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

Jul 16, 2024, 8:05 PM

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Spiers Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Spiers Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)

(U.S. Forest Service.)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

DUTCH JOHN, Daggett County — As the Spiers Fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

The closure order is in effect for the Firefighters Memorial Campground, Greendale Group Campsite, and portions of multiple forest service roads and trails.

READ MORE: Click here for coverage on Utah’s Firewatch

A temporary closure order has been issued for several Forest Service roads, trails, and campgrounds in Ashley National Forest. (U.S. Forest Service)

A temporary closure order has been issued for several Forest Service roads, trails, and campgrounds in Ashley National Forest. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Forest Service said in a statement on Tuesday that these closures are being issued as a precaution, should the fire grow in size. There are no other evacuations or closures for the Spiers fire.

According to a news release from the service on Tuesday morning, 95 firefighters and support crew have been assigned to the fire, which had grown to 759 acres.

The primary focus of the ground crews has been to secure the North and West sides of the fire by extinguishing fire spots and other preventative measures, according to the news release.

The Forest Service is asking that visitors and residents in the area “remain vigilant,” as higher temperatures can dry out vegetation and quickly increase fire activity.

