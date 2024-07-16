On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Ten days until Paris Opening Ceremony, USA Climbing ready to meet expectations

Jul 16, 2024, 4:40 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in ...

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in the Paris Olympics. (Winston Armani)

(Winston Armani)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It is just practice now, but in three weeks, Jesse Grupper knows it will be for real.

Grupper is one of the Team USA climbers who will be competing in the Paris Olympics.

“Ever since I was a kid looking at the TV screen and watching the Olympics, it was always a dream for me,” Grupper said during a recent interview.

Tuesday morning, he got in one of his final workouts before heading overseas to prepare for The Games.

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in the Paris Olympics. (Winston Armani) Team USA climbers practice before traveling to compete in the Paris Games. (Winston Armani) Grupper is one of the Team USA climbers who will be competing in the Paris Olympics. (Winston Armani) The United States is the only country to qualify a full team of eight climbers. (Winston Armani) Team USA climbers practice before traveling to compete in the Paris Games. (Winston Armani)

He and the entire team know the United States will be a favorite this time around.

“Yeah. There is an expectation,” USA Climbing CEO Marc Norman said with a laugh. “Going into Tokyo, the US Olympic Committee did not think we would qualify. We ended up qualifying a full team.”

Instead, three US climbers made it to the finals in the Tokyo Olympics, with Nathaniel Coleman winning a silver medal.

Because of that success, Norman knows USA Climbing is no longer the underdog and has proved it to the world in competitions over the past three years.

“We have won a number of World Cup medals since that time. The expectation is that we will win and bring home some medals, plural. Not medal,” Norman said. “So, the pressure is high.”

The team will first go to Barcelona, Spain, where they have a facility lined up where they can do some training and get used to being in the same time zone as France.

They will start arriving in Spain over the next week, before heading to Paris on August 1.

The climbing events begin on August 5, more than a week after the Opening Ceremony.

With speed climbing having its own event for Paris instead of being mixed in with boulder climbing and lead climbing, that means more athletes able to qualify for the Olympics.

The United States is the only country to qualify a full team of eight climbers.

“The athletes are where they need to be,” Norman said. “I think more to your point, there is more pressure and more expectation than ever.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Stands are seen set for opening ceremony along Seine river a on July 15, 2...

Tom Nouvian and Suman Naishadham

Will the Seine be clean enough by the Olympics? Not even the experts know yet

With the Paris Olympics 10 days away, a question hangs over the Games: Will the Seine River be clean enough for athletes to swim in it?

8 hours ago

Utah's Winter Sports School, located in Park City educates student-athletes during the summer month...

Karah Brackin

Winter Sports School in Park City helps student-athletes pursue academics, sport

Winter Sports School in Park City designed to bridge the best of both worlds — academic and sports — at the highest level.

1 day ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Yannick Noah, French former tennis player, lights the Olympic Cauldron on ...

Angela Charlton

France’s Bastille Day parade meets the Olympic torch relay in an exceptional year

Paris hosted an extra-special guest for France’s national holiday Sunday. The Olympic torch relay joined up with thousands of troops marching in Paris beneath roaring fighter jets to mark Bastille Day.

1 day ago

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a World War I remembrance event in the East Room of the White H...

Betsy Klein, CNN

First lady Jill Biden to lead US delegation to the Paris Olympics

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will lead the US delegation to the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris later this month, the White House announced Friday, cheering on America’s athletes on behalf of the Biden administration.

4 days ago

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JUNE 23: A general view of competitors during the Sailing on day two of the ...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

IOC and Saudi Arabia agree on 12-year deal for video gaming Esports Olympics

Saudi Arabia and the IOC are teaming up for their first commercial deal together with the oil-rich kingdom set to host the Esports Olympics that launch next year.

4 days ago

REPLACES INCORRECT CAPTION - Fernando Dayan Jorge displays an Olympic tattoo on his bicep, as he pr...

Megan Janetsky, Renata Brito, Kirsten Grieshaber and Daniella Matar, Associated Press

They fled from their home countries. Now, they’ll compete in Paris for the Refugee Olympic Team

After fleeing war and persecution, 36 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Ten days until Paris Opening Ceremony, USA Climbing ready to meet expectations