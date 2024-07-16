On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Christmas Box House desperate for donations

Jul 16, 2024, 5:15 PM

The Christmas Box, a non-profit, is asking for donations to continue providing essentials to childr...

The Christmas Box, a non-profit, is asking for donations to continue providing essentials to children in need. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Christmas in July may mean looking ahead to the holidays or celebrating something special in the summer. But for one Utah non-profit, Christmas in July is a call for help.

At The Christmas Box House, Christmas in July is their campaign for donations, which have lagged behind this year.

Right now, the non-profit is short more than $55,000 in funds used to help kids get through the summer. For some kids, the work the organization provides may mean the difference between life and death.

Preparing for children to arrive at The Christmas Box House is something Maygan Martinez knows in more ways than one. Before she worked there at the shelter, which helps children placed into state custody, she lived there as a teenager.

“My adoptive parents decided to put me back into state’s custody at the age of 16,” Martinez said. “So, parents that I thought had chosen me to love me for the rest of my life, just decided that they didn’t want to anymore.”

Martinez said at The Christmas Box House, her painful childhood took on new meaning.

Despite only living there for a few months, she said the life lessons she learned, and the loving staff who greeted her, helped her survive when she became homeless and lived out of her car roughly two years later.

“I don’t think if I had a safe place to land in that insane part of my life, there’s no way I could be sitting here with you today,” Martinez said.

It’s that type of life-changing work The Christmas Box House hopes to continue. Providing children shelter, safety, and their daily essentials.

But this year, the organization has experienced a large decrease in donations, leaving some kids in need.

“So, these donations give them everything they need when they come in, but also gives them everything they need when they go to their next placement,” Celeste Edmunds, the executive director of The Christmas Box International, said.

Some kids arrive at the non-profit with nothing, so it provides things like toys, books, and hygiene kits.

If The Christmas Box House doesn’t receive more donations to cover those essentials, the organization said it will be at risk of figuring out other ways to find money to keep those essentials coming.

“We won’t allow the essential items to not happen. We’ll pull from places that we have to, but it’s a significant hit on the nonprofit to have to figure out how to compensate for that,” Edmunds said.

Martinez knows this need.

That’s why after she stayed there as a child, she came back to work there before starting a non-profit of her own, called the 1999 Collective, to help other teens like her.

“We started to help those who are aging out or who are already aged out of foster care, to make sure they’re getting the resources they need,” Martinez said.

She said getting help herself at The Christmas Box House was a critical start. One she hopes doesn’t stop, but believes can’t continue the same way unless people donate.

If you’d like to donate, just click on this link to The Christmas Box House website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in ...

Alex Cabrero

Ten days until Paris Opening Ceremony, USA Climbing ready to meet expectations

The United States is the only country to qualify a full team of eight climbers. USA climber Jesse Grupper and USA Climbing CEO Marc Norman eager and ready to meet high expectations.

35 minutes ago

An aerial picture of the Tangent Fire, showcasing smoke in the area. (Utah Fire Info)...

Alexander Campbell

New wildfire starts in Box Elder county, grows near 500 acres in a day

A new wildfire, named the Tangent Peak fire, has ignited in Box Elder County and grew to nearly 500 acres between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Some parts of Utah are looking a little hazier as wildfire smoke settles in. (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah’s air quality gets worse as wildfire smoke moves in

Some parts of Utah are looking a little hazier as wildfire smoke settles in.

1 hour ago

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)...

Mark Jones

Wanted fugitive arrested in Duchesne County

Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office took a wanted fugitive into custody last week in Fruitland.

2 hours ago

Chris Brown, director of stewardship for The Nature of Conservancy, said cows are helping get rid ...

Karah Brackin

How cows are helping the Great Salt Lake

At the Great Salt Lake, cows are eating away at an invasive species called phragmites, helping native grasses to come back.

5 hours ago

Tooele County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old who found a lo...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

4-year-old discovered gun, accidentally shot sibling, police say

Police are investigating an accidental shooting in a Tooele County home involving a 4-year-old who found a loaded gun.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Christmas Box House desperate for donations