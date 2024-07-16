On the Site:
Ogden Canyon closed to traffic after dump truck rolls over

Jul 16, 2024, 5:42 PM

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Traffic in Ogden Canyon is closed Tuesday evening after a dump truck rolled onto its side, according to police.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said incident occurred at roughly 600 Ogden Canyon Road. WCSO deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol have responded to the scene.

All lanes of traffic are closed as crews work to the remove the vehicle.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police said additional information will be provided when the canyon reopens.

