On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man offered to pay teen for sex in Sandy, where he was confronted by 20 teens, police say

Jul 16, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:49 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM, GARNA MEJIA, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A Weber County man who police say traveled to Sandy where he thought he was going to pay a teenage girl for sex was arrested after he was confronted by about 20 other teenagers after he arrived.

Bryce Stephen Ray, 49, of West Haven, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with enticing a minor and sexual solicitation of a child, second-degree felonies.

On Monday, Sandy police say Ray communicated with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat and later offered the girl money in exchange for sex so she could buy clothes. He said he would give the girl about $350 in cash and use a cash app to send $350 more, according to charging documents.

The girl told Ray she was a minor. However, police say they agreed to meet at the Shops at South Town, 10450 S.State.

“Bryce did not provide his real name. He used a Snapchat screen name. Bryce, however, provided a picture of himself prior to the meeting,” a police booking affidavit states.

Sandy police say they were notified Tuesday of a fight happening at the mall and arrived to find “a group of approximately 20 teenagers yelling at an older male, later identified as Bryce Stephen Ray, calling him a pedophile,” according to the charges.

Sandy police said they are concerned the teenagers are putting themselves in danger, and could be compromising evidence by taking matters into their own hands.

Sergeant Greg Moffitt said there is a lot of digital evidence to work through, including videos taken by the group of teenagers.

The teenagers shared a video of the incident on TikTok. In another video, one teenager posted KSL’s article on Ray’s arrest and included a clip of them kicking the suspect.

“If this is going to start some sort of trend through social media, I would like to say, let’s nip it in the bud now,” Moffitt said. “Because there is so much that goes on, and you don’t really know who you’re dealing with.”

Police said they’re concerned about the teen’s motivations, and the safety of the victim that was in contact with Ray.

“I would be really upset if some of my daughter’s friends decided they were going to put my daughter out as bait,” Moffit said. “And that’s what it’s referred to in one of the videos, ‘Here’s our bait.’ I’d have some real issues with that.”

Moffit said the best thing you can do when something like this happens is to be a good witness and get as much information as you can, and then contact the police.

As officers were arresting Ray, they found $360 in his pocket, the charges state.

Prosecutors have requested Ray be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

KSL TV has updated this story, originally published by KSL.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

...

John Miller and Sabrina Shulman, CNN

Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work said he’d be back on Sunday, officials say

The shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had “something to do,” according to multiple law enforcement officials.

2 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)...

Mark Jones

Wanted fugitive arrested in Duchesne County

Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office took a wanted fugitive into custody last week in Fruitland.

5 hours ago

A jury has found Sen. Bob Menendez, pictured outside of Manhattan Federal Court on May 14, guilty o...

Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell, Sabrina Souza and Nicki Brown, CNN

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty in federal corruption trial; Chuck Schumer calls on him to resign

A jury has found Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial.

8 hours ago

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Friends and family of a Judge Memorial high school student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

22 hours ago

Department of Public Safety says the threats against state leaders is on the increase. (KSL TV)...

Darby Sparks

As Utah political threats rise, security measures becoming tighter, says DPS

The Department of Public Safety says threats in 2024 have already been high. Given the attempted assassination of a former president over the weekend, they say security measures could become even more rigid for political events locally.

23 hours ago

Judge's gavel...

Mark Jones

Utah man sentenced in smartphone scheme that defrauded investors out of $10 million

A 60-year-old Utah man was sentenced in federal court on Monday to 29 months in jail after he admitted to defrauding hundreds of investors out of $10 million in his smartphone company — SAYGUS.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Man offered to pay teen for sex in Sandy, where he was confronted by 20 teens, police say