On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DUI driver sentenced to prison in beloved Toymaker’s death

Jul 16, 2024, 7:47 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

WEST JORDAN — The family of a beloved volunteer toymaker killed by a DUI driver reacted to the driver’s prison sentence, and explained why they’re hoping a new law will help other families going through the same court process.

For Julie Merrill, going into Tiny Tim’s Toy Factory to sand little wooden cars is “like therapy.”

“Because you can just really get into a groove,” she said. “You can, you know, kind of work through thoughts and emotions.”

She stood at a workstation Tuesday afternoon smoothening car edges, while the hum of machinery drowned out all other noise.

Right now, she’s working through thoughts and emotions around losing her father, Claude Nile Thacker.

“Just, how we got here, where we came from, and everything that happened in between, you know. Just really thinking of my dad,” Merrill expressed.

Thacker died after another driver crashed into him as Thacker waited at a stoplight in West Jordan in December 2022, on the way to deliver 1,000 Tiny Tim’s toy cars to children in hospitals.

Nile Thacker volunteered countless hours at Tiny Tim’s (Julie Merrill)

Merrill is also processing what happened Monday in a West Jordan courtroom, when the man responsible for her father’s death was sentenced to prison.

Judge James Gardner said he was following the sentencing matrix in giving Asael Paul Lyman one to 15 years in prison for driving drunk with his six-year-old grandson in his truck, and hitting Thacker’s truck at 90 miles an hour.

The sentence is for a second-degree felony charge of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death. Other charges Lyman was convicted of, including driving under the influence, were resolved with credit for time served.

A jury found Lyman guilty of the charges back in May.

“I believe that this is the correct sentence,” Garnder said during the hearing. “The demands of justice, again, require the sentence in this case.”

Judge Gardner said it’s now up to the Board of Pardons and Parole to decide how long Lyman’s sentence will be, but he recommended they give credit for 229 days previously served.

Asael Paul Lyman was sentenced to 1 to 15 years (Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

On one hand, Merrill believes in the consequences given for Lyman’s actions.

She expressed the importance of not drinking and driving, and taking steps to avoid getting behind a wheel while intoxicated.

“It was what needed to happen. And I think that justice was served,” she said.

Family reacts after DUI driver convicted of killing toymaker

But on the other hand, Lyman could potentially ask to be released in just a handful of months, with one year as the minimum time.

“We spent, you know, more time just going through the whole court process than he could potentially spend in prison,” she said.

Merrill explained how a new law that took effect after her dad’s death increased the minimum to five years rather than one.

“I’m grateful for the families coming after us — that unfortunately are going to have to go through this — that they might get to a point where they can have a little break,” she said.

Julie Merrill stands with a Tiny Tim’s volunteer Tuesday (KSL TV)

While Merrill doesn’t know what will happen now, or if her family needs to prepare for another hearing in the near future. But right now she’s focused on taking a breather.

Walking around Tiny Tim’s Tuesday, she hugged volunteers and spoke to them about how they’re doing, and how she’s doing.

“Being here, wearing my dad’s apron, being here with my husband and my kids, and a lot of other volunteers that feel like family, just kind of makes me feel like I’m getting a big hug from my dad,” Merrill said.

She said since his death, Tiny Tim’s hasn’t been able to fill Thacker’s role because of the amount of time he volunteered.

Merrill is hoping others sign up just like she’s doing now, and just like her dad did for so many years.

“It really feels good,” Merrill said, of being at Tiny Tim’s. “It’s not going to make all your problems go away. It’s not going to bring my dad back. But it’s, it’s something we can do to help in the community.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Spiers Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

Alexander Campbell

Spiers fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

As the Spiers fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

41 seconds ago

(KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com, Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Man offered to pay teen for sex in Sandy, where he was confronted by 20 teens, police say

A Weber County man who police say traveled to Sandy where he thought he was going to pay a teenage girl for sex was arrested after he was confronted by about 20 other teenagers after he arrived.

1 hour ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Ogden Canyon closed to traffic after dump truck rolls over

Traffic in Ogden Canyon is closed Tuesday evening after a dump truck rolled onto its side, according to police.

2 hours ago

The Christmas Box, a non-profit, is asking for donations to continue providing essentials to childr...

Brian Carlson

Christmas Box House desperate for donations

The Christmas Box House hopes to continue providing children shelter, safety, and their daily essentials. But right now, their summer donations are down $55,000.

3 hours ago

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in ...

Alex Cabrero

Ten days until Paris Opening Ceremony, USA Climbing ready to meet expectations

The United States is the only country to qualify a full team of eight climbers. USA climber Jesse Grupper and USA Climbing CEO Marc Norman said the team is eager and ready to meet high expectations.

3 hours ago

An aerial picture of the Tangent Fire, showcasing smoke in the area. (Utah Fire Info)...

Alexander Campbell, ksltv.com and Shara Park, KSL TV

New wildfire starts in Box Elder county, grows near 500 acres in a day

A new wildfire, named the Tangent Peak fire, has ignited in Box Elder County and grew to nearly 500 acres between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

DUI driver sentenced to prison in beloved Toymaker’s death