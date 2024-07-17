SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville.

Christian Olsen, 38, Pohiva Fatafehi, 36, and Ronald Niel Noel, 51, were all arrested in late June following a Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a robbery that left a victim beaten and injured, according to a booking affidavit.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on June 19 in Springville. Once officers arrived, the victim stated that the trio “held him at gunpoint and forced him to open a safe,” where they stole $1,800 in cash, two firearms, two phones, and a security camera monitor to cover up their crime, according to the document.

The affidavit states that Olsen, who had befriended the victim in the days before the crime, was at the victim’s house to help install security cameras. During the installation, Olsen and the victim walked back into the house, where Fatafehi and Noel were found, holding the victim at gunpoint.

The document also states that Olsen had “befriended the victim to know when he was vulnerable, with the intent to commit the robbery.”

Throughout the robbery, the victim was beaten, resulting in a laceration on his lip and “blown blood vessels due to an impact” near his eye. The victim also was told that the trio would be returning and that someone higher up wouldn’t be satisfied with the money stolen from the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Detectives located Olsen at a convenience store in Kearns, where he was subsequently arrested and provided a full confession of the robbery, according to the affidavit. Olsen was able to bring detectives to his house, where he pointed out one stolen firearm and other belongings from the victim, including a credit card.

According to the affidavit, after arresting Olsen, detectives searched his cell phone, leading to the arrest of Noel. On June 28, Noel was located in Kearns, driving a white pickup truck. Plainclothes officers began following Noel, during which a pursuit began. “(Noel’s) driving became exceedingly erratic, speeding up to 120 miles per hour on surface streets, passing vehicles in opposing traffic lanes and passing on shoulders.”

After a two-hour-long manhunt, Noel was located in a nearby residential area, hiding under a deck. According to the document after his arrest, Noel provided a full confession of the crime.

No specific arrest information was provided for Fatafehi’s arrest, but he was found to be in contact with Noel and Olsen in the time leading up to and after the robbery, per the affidavit.

Charges

Christian Olsen was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of seven crimes, including;

aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;

kidnapping, a second-degree felony;

possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony;

three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and;

unlawful possession of a financial card, a third-degree felony.

Pohiva Fatafehi was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of nine crimes, including;

aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony;

aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;

aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;

three counts of possession of a weapon by a dangerous person, a third-degree felony, and;

three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Ronald Niel Noel was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of nine crimes, including;

aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;

aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;

assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor;

three counts of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and;

three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony.