On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Jul 16, 2024, 9:40 PM

front doors and a plaque...

Front entrance to the Utah County Sheriffs Office and jail. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

(Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville.

Christian Olsen, 38, Pohiva Fatafehi, 36, and Ronald Niel Noel, 51, were all arrested in late June following a Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a robbery that left a victim beaten and injured, according to a booking affidavit.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on June 19 in Springville. Once officers arrived, the victim stated that the trio “held him at gunpoint and forced him to open a safe,” where they stole $1,800 in cash, two firearms, two phones, and a security camera monitor to cover up their crime, according to the document.

The affidavit states that Olsen, who had befriended the victim in the days before the crime, was at the victim’s house to help install security cameras. During the installation, Olsen and the victim walked back into the house, where Fatafehi and Noel were found, holding the victim at gunpoint.

The document also states that Olsen had “befriended the victim to know when he was vulnerable, with the intent to commit the robbery.”

Throughout the robbery, the victim was beaten, resulting in a laceration on his lip and “blown blood vessels due to an impact” near his eye. The victim also was told that the trio would be returning and that someone higher up wouldn’t be satisfied with the money stolen from the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Detectives located Olsen at a convenience store in Kearns, where he was subsequently arrested and provided a full confession of the robbery, according to the affidavit. Olsen was able to bring detectives to his house, where he pointed out one stolen firearm and other belongings from the victim, including a credit card.

According to the affidavit, after arresting Olsen, detectives searched his cell phone, leading to the arrest of Noel. On June 28, Noel was located in Kearns, driving a white pickup truck. Plainclothes officers began following Noel, during which a pursuit began. “(Noel’s) driving became exceedingly erratic, speeding up to 120 miles per hour on surface streets, passing vehicles in opposing traffic lanes and passing on shoulders.”

After a two-hour-long manhunt, Noel was located in a nearby residential area, hiding under a deck. According to the document after his arrest, Noel provided a full confession of the crime.

No specific arrest information was provided for Fatafehi’s arrest, but he was found to be in contact with Noel and Olsen in the time leading up to and after the robbery, per the affidavit.

Charges

Christian Olsen was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of seven crimes, including;

  • aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;
  • kidnapping, a second-degree felony;
  • possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony;
  • three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and;
  • unlawful possession of a financial card, a third-degree felony.

Pohiva Fatafehi was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of nine crimes, including;

  • aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony;
  • aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;
  • aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;
  • three counts of possession of a weapon by a dangerous person, a third-degree felony, and;
  • three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Ronald Niel Noel was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of nine crimes, including;

  • aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;
  • aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony;
  • assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor;
  • three counts of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, and;
  • three counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

2 hours ago

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into th...

Kiersten Nunez

Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into their driveway.

3 hours ago

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a ...

Carlysle Price

Family rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon

A man was rescued by Search and Rescue after he was "wedged between canyon walls," Monday night, according to Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington in a Facebook post.

3 hours ago

The senior citizen center in Washington Terrace, Weber county. County leaders are debating the futu...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber County’s offerings for seniors face uncertainty; one or two facilities could close

The number of centers serving Weber County's seniors will likely be whittled from five to three or four by the middle of next year per a reorganization and consolidation initiative meant to better use limited funding resources.

4 hours ago

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Speirs Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

Alexander Campbell

Speirs fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

As the Speirs fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

5 hours ago

Thacker died after another driver crashed into him as Thacker waited at a stoplight in West Jordan ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

DUI driver sentenced to prison in beloved Toymaker’s death

The family of a beloved volunteer toymaker killed by a DUI driver reacted to the driver’s prison sentence, and explained why they’re hoping a new law will help other families going through the same court process.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner