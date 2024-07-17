Family rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon

EMERY, Emery County — A man was rescued by Search and Rescue after he was “wedged between canyon walls,” Monday night, according to Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington in a Facebook post.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., SAR received a notification that a family was stuck in Zero Gravity slot canyon.

“Our experience in the past has shown that when someone is wedged between canyon walls, time is of the essence,” the post reads.

Huntington said that most SAR members were “in bed or otherwise turned in for the night,” but prepared for the rescue regardless.

SAR members retrieved the equipment necessary and got to the slot canyon after midnight.

Huntington said the rescue involved a high-angle rope rescue team, and the rope system had to be built by members for the rescue. Team members ran the rope system above, while others helped from below.

“SAR members had to get rigged up and actually drop below the victim to help him be loosened from the canyon walls,” Huntington said.

Department of Public Safety officials aided in the rescue.

The man who was wedged in the slot canyon was rescued, along with two others. There were no serious injuries. Huntington said that without the efforts of the team and their abilities, the outcome could have been “quite unfavorable.”

SAR members returned home at approximately 6:30 a.m. “just in time to go to work.”

“I cannot overstate the importance of our Search and Rescue Team,” Huntington’s post said. “All of our members are just regular people with huge hearts and a desire to serve others at the cost of themselves.”

He added, “Most of the time they are in a much needed cycle of beauty sleep when they are called to respond to the aid of others. I have the pleasure to rub shoulders with these guys and learn from them. They are truly a band of brothers. They have no desire for praise or accolades.”