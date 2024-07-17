On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon

Jul 16, 2024, 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a ...

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a family stuck in Zero Gravity slot canyon. (Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook)

(Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

EMERY, Emery County — A man was rescued by Search and Rescue after he was “wedged between canyon walls,” Monday night, according to Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington in a Facebook post.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., SAR received a notification that a family was stuck in Zero Gravity slot canyon.

“Our experience in the past has shown that when someone is wedged between canyon walls, time is of the essence,” the post reads.

Huntington said that most SAR members were “in bed or otherwise turned in for the night,” but prepared for the rescue regardless.

SAR members retrieved the equipment necessary and got to the slot canyon after midnight.

Huntington said the rescue involved a high-angle rope rescue team, and the rope system had to be built by members for the rescue. Team members ran the rope system above, while others helped from below.

“SAR members had to get rigged up and actually drop below the victim to help him be loosened from the canyon walls,” Huntington said.

Department of Public Safety officials aided in the rescue.

The man who was wedged in the slot canyon was rescued, along with two others. There were no serious injuries. Huntington said that without the efforts of the team and their abilities, the outcome could have been “quite unfavorable.”

SAR members worked the rope system from above. (Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook) Search and Rescue members had to build the rope system necessary to rescue a man wedged between canyon walls. (Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook) Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a family stuck in Zero Gravity slot canyon. (Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook) Some SAR members had to get below the man who was stuck. (Emery Co. Sheriff, Facebook)

SAR members returned home at approximately 6:30 a.m. “just in time to go to work.”

“I cannot overstate the importance of our Search and Rescue Team,” Huntington’s post said. “All of our members are just regular people with huge hearts and a desire to serve others at the cost of themselves.”

He added, “Most of the time they are in a much needed cycle of beauty sleep when they are called to respond to the aid of others. I have the pleasure to rub shoulders with these guys and learn from them. They are truly a band of brothers. They have no desire for praise or accolades.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

2 hours ago

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into th...

Kiersten Nunez

Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into their driveway.

3 hours ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

4 hours ago

The senior citizen center in Washington Terrace, Weber county. County leaders are debating the futu...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber County’s offerings for seniors face uncertainty; one or two facilities could close

The number of centers serving Weber County's seniors will likely be whittled from five to three or four by the middle of next year per a reorganization and consolidation initiative meant to better use limited funding resources.

5 hours ago

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Speirs Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

Alexander Campbell

Speirs fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

As the Speirs fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

5 hours ago

Thacker died after another driver crashed into him as Thacker waited at a stoplight in West Jordan ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

DUI driver sentenced to prison in beloved Toymaker’s death

The family of a beloved volunteer toymaker killed by a DUI driver reacted to the driver’s prison sentence, and explained why they’re hoping a new law will help other families going through the same court process.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Family rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon