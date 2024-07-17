On the Site:
Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County

Jul 16, 2024, 10:19 PM | Updated: 11:49 pm

Kiersten Nunez's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ


SPRING CITY, Sanpete County — Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into their driveway.

Braden Christiansen, 27, and Caitlin Edmunds, 26, were struck by a Ford F250 on state Route 132, just as they were about to reach their home.

They were survived by their 3-year-old son, Khyren. Jamie Merrill, a close family friend, described the devastating moment.

“They were just trying to go home,” Merrill said.

The couple’s car slowed down to make the left turn when the truck slammed into them, forcing their vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it was hit again.

Edmunds died at the scene, and Christiansen passed away shortly after being taken to the hospital.

“There is a little boy whose life is never going to be the same,” Merrill said.

Khyren is now with his grandparents as the family struggles to cope with the loss.

“I can’t explain the way they’re hurting right now. There are no words to explain the way they’re feeling,” Merrill added. Loved ones have shared their fond memories of Christiansen and Edmunds, especially highlighting the kind of parents they were.

“Yesterday, Edmunds’s sister had him at the park, and he just cried for them. He just wanted his parents. He’s going to understand that they’re gone; he’s not going to understand why,” Merrill said.

Investigators are looking into distracted driving being a factor in this crash. The occupants of the other two vehicles involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate why the truck did not slow down.

The community is rallying around Khyren and his family during this difficult time. For those who would like to support Khyren and his family, a gofundme has been created.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County