1 dead, 1 injured in Pleasant Grove house fire

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a house fire in Utah County early Wednesday morning.

Chief Andrew Engemann with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 600 E. 100 North, before 2 a.m. and found the back porch and an attached room on fire.

One woman was located by firefighters and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Engemann said they then located a second victim, a man with disabilities. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from Lone Peak, Orem and American Fork fire departments assisted in the response.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.