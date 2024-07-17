On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in Pleasant Grove house fire

Jul 17, 2024, 6:23 AM | Updated: 6:44 am

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PLEASANT GROVE — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a house fire in Utah County early Wednesday morning.

Chief Andrew Engemann with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 600 E. 100 North, before 2 a.m. and found the back porch and an attached room on fire.

One woman was located by firefighters and taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Engemann said they then located a second victim, a man with disabilities. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from Lone Peak, Orem and American Fork fire departments assisted in the response.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

8 hours ago

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into th...

Kiersten Nunez

Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into their driveway.

8 hours ago

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a ...

Carlysle Price

Three rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon

A man was rescued by Search and Rescue after he was "wedged between canyon walls," Monday night, according to Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington in a Facebook post.

9 hours ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

9 hours ago

The senior citizen center in Washington Terrace, Weber county. County leaders are debating the futu...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Weber County’s offerings for seniors face uncertainty; one or two facilities could close

The number of centers serving Weber County's seniors will likely be whittled from five to three or four by the middle of next year per a reorganization and consolidation initiative meant to better use limited funding resources.

10 hours ago

An air tanker is seen dropping retardant into the Speirs Fire. (U.S. Forest Service.)...

Alexander Campbell

Speirs fire grows past 750 acres, closures in place

As the Speirs fire in Ashley National Forest has grown past 750 acres, the Forest Service has announced a temporary closure order.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

1 dead, 1 injured in Pleasant Grove house fire