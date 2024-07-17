2 dead after Pleasant Grove house fire

PLEASANT GROVE — Two people were killed in a house fire in Utah County early Wednesday morning.

Chief Andrew Engemann with the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 600 E. 100 North, before 2 a.m. and found the back porch and an attached room on fire.

A woman in her 80s was located by firefighters and taken to an area hospital in serious condition, where she later died. Engemann said they located a second victim, a man in his 50s with physical disabilities. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from first responders.

A pet dog and a pet cat also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Engemann said state fire investigators believe it may have been started by an electrical issue. Crews from Lone Peak, Orem and American Fork fire departments assisted in the response.

This is a breaking story. It has been updated with additional information.