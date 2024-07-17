UVU grad with cancer supporting Primary Children’s Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Valley University graduate battling cancer is providing patients at Primary Children’s Hospital with some comfort.

“Well, I was going through all my stuff when I was moving home because I was going to start treatment,” said Isabelle Ramos. “I noticed a ton of Squishmallows and so I thought you know some other kid would rather have this than me.”

Ramos collects Squishmallows, the popular huggable plushies.

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on her birthday in February and tells KSL the plush toys have helped her get through some tough days.

Now, she’s hoping her donations will lift the spirits of young patients going through chemotherapy and radiation.

“I want them to know that it’ll be ok and you’re going to get through it even though it’s hard. Some days might be really crappy and sometime you might not feel very good but every day gets a little bit better.”

Ramos recently graduated with a degree in early childhood education from UVU.

She says she’s feeling better every day and will start radiation in the coming weeks.