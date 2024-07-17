Marathon-winning ‘spray-on’ running shoes could shake up Olympics

(CNN) — We’ve seen spray-on hair, a spray-on dress and now — marathon-winning spray-on shoes.

Swiss sportswear brand On is the latest company to embrace advanced “spray-on” materials with a “revolutionary” robot-made sneaker it believes can improve performance at this month’s Olympics.

The Cloudboom Strike LS is lace-free and weighs less than the latest iPhone. Designed to be more adaptable, dynamic and supportive than your average running sneakers, the $330 shoes already have a convincing track record: Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri, an Olympic silver medalist and the only woman to have won indoor, outdoor and cross-country world titles, triumphed at this year’s Boston Marathon wearing a pair. She will don them again to compete in the Paris 2024 Games this summer.

Zurich-based On credits its shoes’ success to a combination of biomechanics, physiology and extreme lightness. (A men’s US size 8.5 weighs just 170g per shoe, over 100g lighter than several popular running shoes of the same size.) “More than anything, we want (the athletes) to win,” said senior director of innovation, Ilmarin Heitz, in a promotional video published Monday. “That is our gauge of success.”

With no heel-cap, laces or tongue, the translucent, sock-like sneaker looks like a running shoe that has shed its skin. Its inventor, Johannes Voelchert, came up with the idea as a student after seeing a Halloween-themed hot glue gun that shot decorative spider webs.

“I saw that there was a quick way of creating a textile onto a complex shape,” Voelchert, now On’s senior lead of innovation concept design, said in the brand’s video. “A shoe seemed to be the right object.”

Voelchert brought his idea to the Milan Design Fair, where he caught the Swiss sportswear brand’s attention. According to On, the shoe’s uppers (the material above the sole) are made from a type of thermoplastic and colored and branded in three minutes using just a robotic arm. The upper is sprayed in one go and can be attached to the carbon-fiber and foam rubber sole using heat, not glue.

The company claims its technology reduces the carbon emissions of producing a shoe’s upper by 75%, compared to its other sneaker models. The material, which it dubs LightSpray, has “the potential… to move us towards a more sustainable, circular future,” said Marc Maurer, On’s co-CEO, in a press release.

Sprayed-to-measure

The technology will be on display at a pop up in Paris later this month as people flock to the capital for the 2024 Olympic Games. And while it is not yet known if which athletes other than Obiri will wear them at the Games, a number of Olympians have recently raced in the Cloudboom Strike LS, including Australian middle-distance runner Olli Hoare. The brand told CNN via email that it hopes athletes going to Paris who have previously worn the shoes — such as Irish 1,500-meter runner Luke McCann — will “continue to choose them this summer.”

On is not the first company to experiment with spray-on textiles. In October 2022, luxury French fashion house Coperni made headlines when it sprayed a custom-fit dress onto model Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week. The label partnered with Manel Torres, whose brand Fabrican has been producing “clothes-in-a-can” for over 20 years. Spray-on fibers have also been used in the beauty industry, with “hair in a can” solutions used to conceal bald spots and thinning hair.

Having initially been made available to the public in April, the Cloudboom Strike LS will again go on sale to consumers later this year.