On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Traces of cyanide found in blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in Bangkok hotel

Jul 17, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Thai police display pictures of evidence during a press conference at Lumpini police station in Ban...

Thai police display pictures of evidence during a press conference at Lumpini police station in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The chief of the Thai police forensic division said Wednesday that police have found traces of cyanide in the cups of six people found dead in a central Bangkok luxury hotel. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI AND NAPAT KONGSAWAD


BANGKOK (AP) — Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a luxury hotel in central Bangkok and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.

The bodies were found Tuesday in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, a landmark at a central intersection in the capital busy with malls, government buildings and public transit.

The six had last been seen alive when food was delivered to the room Monday afternoon. The staff saw one woman receive the food, and security video showed the rest arriving one by one shortly after. There were no other visitors, no one was seen leaving and the door was locked from the inside. A maid found them Tuesday afternoon when they failed to check out of the room.

Upon entering the room, hotel staff found that food ordered from the previous day was left untouched, with some servings of fried rice still under plastic wrap. While the food was untouched, several used teacups were on a nearby table, next to two thermos bottles.

Lt. Gen. Trairong Piwpan, chief of the Thai police force’s forensic division, said there were traces of cyanide in the cups and bottles.

Initial results from autopsies of the six bodies, performed at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Hospital, were shared later Wednesday. Kornkiat Vongpaisarnsin, head of the forensic medicine department at Chulalongkorn University’s medical school, said at a news conference that there was cyanide in the blood of all six, and a CAT scan showed no signs of blunt force trauma, reinforcing the hypothesis that they had been poisoned.

Chulalongkorn’s dean of medicine, Chanchai Sittipunt, said the team knew enough from the cyanide to determine it was likely the cause of death.

Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and said they were three men and three women. Their ages ranged from 37 to 56, according to Noppasin Punsawat, Bangkok deputy police chief. He said the case appeared to be personal and would not impact the safety of tourists.

A husband and wife among the dead had invested about 10 million baht ($278,000) with two of the others, and that could be a motive, said Noppasin, citing information obtained from relatives. The investment was meant to build a hospital in Japan and the group might have been meeting to settle the matter. Police say one killed the rest but did not say which of the six was the suspect.

Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang said Tuesday that four bodies were in the living room and two in the bedroom. He said two of the people appeared to have tried to reach the door but collapsed before they could.

Noppasin said Wednesday that a seventh person whose name was part of the hotel booking was a sibling of one of the six and left Thailand on July 10. Police believe the seventh person had no involvement in the deaths.

The Vietnamese and United States embassies have been contacted over the deaths, and the American FBI was en route, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

“This wasn’t an act of terrorism or a breach in security. Everything is fine,” he said.

Trairong said a mass suicide was unlikely because some of them had arranged future parts of their trip, such as guides and drivers. He said the bodies being in different parts of the hotel room suggested they did not knowingly consume poison and wait for their deaths together.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in Washington offered condolences to the families of the dead. He said the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation and would communicate with local authorities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Thai counterpart on Tuesday, but Miller said he thought that call happened before the deaths were reported and he didn’t know if it came up in their conversation.

The five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan is one of Bangkok’s landmark hotels. The Erawan Shrine that sits on the corner of its block has been a major tourist attraction since it was erected on the advice of astrologers during the hotel’s construction in 1956 to ward off bad luck.

Visitors worship at the shrine, requesting divine intervention on issues from relationship troubles to exam preparation. The shrine was the target of a 2015 bombing that killed 20 people and injured more than 100.

In 2023, Thailand was rocked by reports of a serial killer who poisoned 15 people with cyanide over a span of years. Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, or “Am Cyanide” as she would later be called, killed at least 14 people whom she owed money to. One person survived.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This image released by FX shows Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, from left, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Shogun’ leads all Emmy nominees with 25 and ‘The Bear’ sets comedy series record with 23

“The Bear” has gone on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and “Shogun” led all nominees with 25.

11 minutes ago

Prime Day, is “a major cause of injuries for the warehouse workers who make it possible,” said ...

Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

Amazon Prime Day ‘major cause of injuries’ for workers, Senate finds

Amazon’s warehouses are especially dangerous for workers during the company’s annual Prime Day event, as well as the holiday season, according to an investigation by the Senate.

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Servic...

Rebecca Santana

Homeland Security investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump rally

The Department of Homeland Security opened up an investigation into the Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine river Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. After months o...

Tom Nouvian

Paris mayor dips into the Seine River to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympic events

After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine River, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics.

6 hours ago

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks during a news conference about a man shot and killed b...

Steve Almasy and Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

Police from Ohio assisting with security at Republican National Convention fatally shoot man

Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee to help with security at the Republican National Convention shot and killed a man Tuesday who local authorities said had knives in both hands and was trying to attack another man.

15 hours ago

The live snails were discovered by US Customs and Border Protection at Detroit Metropolitan Airport...

Lauren Rapp and Nic F. Anderson, CNN

90 giant African snails ‘intercepted’ at Detroit airport

For the second time in as many years, African snails have been confiscated from bags at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Traces of cyanide found in blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in Bangkok hotel