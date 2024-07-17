On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

Hit-and-run lands teen in hospital, Sandy police searching for driver

Jul 17, 2024, 11:40 AM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SANDY — An 18-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car Saturday night while walking home from work.

According to her family, Odalis Rendon-Arellano was crossing the street when a southbound car hit her near 8500 South and State Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Her family said her injuries were severe.

“She has broken bones in her face, cranium, and in her spine,” Elizabeth Arellano-Pedroza, the girls mother, said.

Sandy police said a driver hit her and then left the scene.

“People who were driving had to stop, pull over, and drag her from the street to the sidewalk so other cars wouldn’t completely destroy her,” Corina Covarrubius, a family friend, said.

Rendon-Arellano’s family said her injuries indicate she was thrown into the air when she was hit, and landed on her face. When medical crews arrived, they took her to the hospital where her mother reported she was in critical condition.

Arellano-Pedroza said it’s devastating to see her daughter like this.

“She’s got many fractures, part of her face was peeled off. Broken ribs, conscious but weak,” she said. “Very sad, desperate, exhausted, frustrated. Very hurt to see my daughter this way.”

The family is desperate for answers, as are Sandy police officers.

Seargent Greg Moffitt with Sandy City Police said the suspected car is an “older, four-door Sedan, dark in color.” He reported the front bumper will be missing, and one of the doors is a different color than the rest of the car. He said it is either white or lighter in color.

Moffitt asked that anybody with any information contact Sandy City Police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

Anna Thorley

KSL Investigates: Second-Hand Asbestos – TONIGHT

5 days ago

Anna Thorley

KSL Investigates: Second-Hand Asbestos – MONDAY

5 days ago

Anna Thorley

Ashley & Ryan Smith – Behind Their Vision – TONIGHT

12 days ago

Anna Thorley

Ashley & Ryan Smith – Behind Their Vision – MONDAY

12 days ago

Anna Thorley

Our KSL Team heads to the Paris Olympics!

12 days ago

Anna Thorley

Jonas Brothers Tickets Giveaway Promo – TONIGHT

  Enter the contest here: https://ksltv.com/contests/win-a-family-5-pack-to-the-stadium-of-fire/

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Hit-and-run lands teen in hospital, Sandy police searching for driver