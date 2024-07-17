Hit-and-run lands teen in hospital, Sandy police searching for driver

SANDY — An 18-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car Saturday night while walking home from work.

According to her family, Odalis Rendon-Arellano was crossing the street when a southbound car hit her near 8500 South and State Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Her family said her injuries were severe.

“She has broken bones in her face, cranium, and in her spine,” Elizabeth Arellano-Pedroza, the girls mother, said.

Sandy police said a driver hit her and then left the scene.

“People who were driving had to stop, pull over, and drag her from the street to the sidewalk so other cars wouldn’t completely destroy her,” Corina Covarrubius, a family friend, said.

Rendon-Arellano’s family said her injuries indicate she was thrown into the air when she was hit, and landed on her face. When medical crews arrived, they took her to the hospital where her mother reported she was in critical condition.

Arellano-Pedroza said it’s devastating to see her daughter like this.

“She’s got many fractures, part of her face was peeled off. Broken ribs, conscious but weak,” she said. “Very sad, desperate, exhausted, frustrated. Very hurt to see my daughter this way.”

The family is desperate for answers, as are Sandy police officers.

Seargent Greg Moffitt with Sandy City Police said the suspected car is an “older, four-door Sedan, dark in color.” He reported the front bumper will be missing, and one of the doors is a different color than the rest of the car. He said it is either white or lighter in color.

Moffitt asked that anybody with any information contact Sandy City Police.