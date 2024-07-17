On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

3 Unified police officers found justified in killing man during Kearns shootout

Jul 17, 2024, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill holds a press conference April 24, 2023. On Wednesday, ...

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill holds a press conference April 24, 2023. On Wednesday, he announced Unified police officers were legally justified in killing a man who shot at them while investigating a domestic violence case in August. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Three Unified police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a man in a shootout while responding to a domestic violence call, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

While Unified police had originally said Aaron Lee Zimmerman, 46, was shot after brandishing a gun, District Attorney Sim Gill revealed Wednesday Zimmerman had actually fired four rounds at officers.

“Investigators were unable to determine who fired first, but determined that the four rounds Mr. Zimmerman likely fired seemed to follow Sgt. (Lindee) Dawson’s movement during the incident,” the district attorney’s report states.

Gill says the three officers fired 18 to 22 shots at Zimmerman and an autopsy determined he died “from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Zimmerman was shot just after midnight on Aug. 24, 2023, in front of a house, 6789 Palm Frond Court (5900 West), just south of Kearns.

Officers were first called to the home about 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 on a report of a domestic violence incident. Zimmerman was “intoxicated and verbally aggressive” with people in the home, according to Gill’s report.

Zimmerman was handcuffed and put in the back of a police patrol car. But ultimately, officers released Zimmerman to a neighbor under the notion that he would not spend the night in the home where the 911 call was made, the report states. But about two hours later, police were called back to the same residence where Zimmerman had returned and was again “being aggressive” with a woman and her son.

Sgt. Lindee Dawson, officer Jesus Camacho and officer Quin Wilkins arrived at the home and began looking for Zimmerman near the garage.

“As Sgt. Dawson looked around the side of (the) garage, a noise — which protocol investigators later determined to be the sound of a holster hitting the ground — is heard, and she immediately shined her light on the neighbor’s garbage can and moved toward it,” according to the report.

One man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence situation in Kearns, Aug. 24, 2023. The officers who shot him were found Wednesday to be legally justified. (Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio)

Within seconds, all three officers drew their weapons and started backing up while yelling at Zimmerman, “Drop the … gun!”

“Mr. Zimmerman and the officers then exchanged gunfire,” the report states. “The time between when officers first started calling out to Mr. Zimmerman in the garage and when shots began was approximately 17 seconds.”

The officers waited for additional officers to arrive and approached Zimmerman with a shield. After determining he was no longer a threat, the officers gave medical attention to Zimmerman, but he died at the scene.

Gill held a press conference to discuss the investigation and show body camera videos.

This story will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Isabelle Ramos, a UVU graduate battling cancer, decided to donate a Squishmallow collection to Prim...

Tamara Vaifanua

UVU grad with cancer supporting Primary Children’s Hospital

A Utah Valley University graduate battling cancer is providing patients at Primary Children’s Hospital with some comfort.

3 hours ago

Two people were killed in a house fire in Pleasant Grove on July 17, 2024. (John Wilson, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

2 dead after Pleasant Grove house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in Utah County early Wednesday morning.

6 hours ago

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

13 hours ago

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into th...

Kiersten Nunez

Young parents killed in tragic collision in Sanpete County

Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when a young couple was killed in a collision while turning into their driveway.

14 hours ago

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a ...

Carlysle Price

Three rescued from Zero Gravity slot canyon

A man was rescued by Search and Rescue after he was "wedged between canyon walls," Monday night, according to Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington in a Facebook post.

14 hours ago

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

3 Unified police officers found justified in killing man during Kearns shootout