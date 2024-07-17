Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis Selected In 2024 UFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU football quarterback Kedon Slovis heard his name called in the 2024 UFL Draft.

Slovis, who played one season as BYU’s starting signal-caller, was selected in the second round by the D.C. Defenders. He was the 12th pick overall in the UFL Draft.

Kedon Slovis goes to the D.C. Defenders in the UFL Draft

Slovis was the third quarterback selected in the UFL Draft. The first two quarterbacks in front of him were also from Big 12 programs, as Kansas’ Jason Bean went No. 1 overall to the Memphis Showboats and UCF’s Jon Rhys Plumlee was picked third by the Arlington Renegades.

After Slovis’ one year at BYU, he went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft this past April but signed on with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s gearing up to compete in the Colts’ training camp, which opens later this month.

But depending on how things work out with the Colts and the NFL, Slovis will have an opportunity waiting for him this spring in the UFL.

Slovis passed for 11,689 yards in his five years as a college quarterback at USC, Pitt, and BYU.

Last year at BYU, Slovis passed for 1,716 yards in eight starts. Due to injuries, he missed the final four games of the regular season, and BYU was 0-4 in that stretch without him.

The UFL is preparing for its second season in 2025. Last year was the first after merging the XFL and USFL.

