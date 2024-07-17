On the Site:
60 in 60: #32 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

Jul 17, 2024, 2:50 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah State running back Robert Briggs.

Briggs is the 10th Aggie to crack our list through 29 picks. The most recent selections from Utah State are No. 44 Blaine Spires (DE), No. 45 Falepule Alo (OL), and No. 49 Broc Lane (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Robert Briggs

Briggs is a junior running back from Bellville, Texas.

Briggs recorded over 3,300 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in four years at Bellville High School. He added 68 catches for 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns in the air.

Briggs was named the Texas District 12-4A-II Utility Player of the Year, earned Texas 12-4A-II first-team all-district honors, and was named the Texas District 12-4A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

In his freshman season at Utah State, Briggs was second on the team in rushing. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week following his performance in the season opener.

Last season, Briggs played in 11 games with three starts. He finished the season with 80 carries for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

