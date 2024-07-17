Kai Roberts, Micah Ashman Recount High School Basketball Rivalry After MLB Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Outfielder Kai Roberts and pitcher Micah Ashman are taking their talents to Major League Baseball after being selected this past week by the Padres and Tigers in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Before becoming professional baseball players, both athletes grew up locally in Utah, playing ball for opposing high schools. Eventually they became teammates with the Utes in college.

What is a little surprising about Roberts and Ashman, however, is that they weren’t terribly competitive with each other in baseball while still in high school. Instead, it was the basketball hardwood that both players became aware of each other.

Former Utah Baseball Stars Recount Friendly High School Basketball Rivalry

Roberts spent his time at Skyridge High school while Ashman was at Jordan High which is where the two met up fairly regularly on the basketball court, but never so much on the baseball diamond.

“Micah was a better basketball player than me,” Roberts said. “But our team always beat his. I don’t know who really wins that battle?”

Ashman quickly to pointed out Roberts’ hyperbole on being on the team that always won sending both players into fits of giggles.

“I don’t know about ‘always’,” Ashman retorted. “We sent your team home crying in the state tournament.”

“That is true,” Roberts laughed.

We may never know who truly won the basketball battle, but we are for certain looking forward to watching the former Utes go head-to-head in the Major League.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports