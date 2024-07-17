On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kai Roberts, Micah Ashman Recount High School Basketball Rivalry After MLB Draft

Jul 17, 2024, 3:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Outfielder Kai Roberts and pitcher Micah Ashman are taking their talents to Major League Baseball after being selected this past week by the Padres and Tigers in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Before becoming professional baseball players, both athletes grew up locally in Utah, playing ball for opposing high schools. Eventually they became teammates with the Utes in college.

What is a little surprising about Roberts and Ashman, however, is that they weren’t terribly competitive with each other in baseball while still in high school. Instead, it was the basketball hardwood that both players became aware of each other.

Former Utah Baseball Stars Recount Friendly High School Basketball Rivalry

Roberts spent his time at Skyridge High school while Ashman was at Jordan High which is where the two met up fairly regularly on the basketball court, but never so much on the baseball diamond.

“Micah was a better basketball player than me,” Roberts said. “But our team always beat his. I don’t know who really wins that battle?”

Ashman quickly to pointed out Roberts’ hyperbole on being on the team that always won sending both players into fits of giggles.

“I don’t know about ‘always’,” Ashman retorted. “We sent your team home crying in the state tournament.”

“That is true,” Roberts laughed.

We may never know who truly won the basketball battle, but we are for certain looking forward to watching the former Utes go head-to-head in the Major League.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #32 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah State RB Robert Briggs.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis Selected In 2024 UFL Draft

Former BYU QB lands in the USFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Greats Puka Nacua, Jaren Hall Reunited To Host Camp For Youth

NFL players return to the community to host a camp for the youth.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball Starting Pitcher Merit Jones Selected By Minnesota Twins

The Boston Red Sox have selected University of Utah starting pitcher Merit Jones with the 608th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Are Jazz Good At Developing Players?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

24 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Boston Red Sox Select BYU Cougar Pitcher Ben Hansen

The wait is over for BYU freshman pitcher Ben Hansen after the Boston Red Sox selected Hansen in the 20th and final round of the 2024 MLB draft. 

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Kai Roberts, Micah Ashman Recount High School Basketball Rivalry After MLB Draft