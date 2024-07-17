On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Offers Orem High’s Chamberlain Burgess

Jul 17, 2024, 3:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The activity on the recruiting trail for BYU basketball and its 2025 recruiting class continues to heat up.

With only three-and-a-half months until signing day, head coach Kevin Young and his staff are putting their board of prospects for the 2025 class. The latest addition was a scholarship offer to Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess.

“After a great talk with Coach Young and the coaching staff, I am very grateful to have received an offer to BYU,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

Burgess is a 6-foot-9 prospect who played at Lone Peak High School for three years.

Recruiting activity is heating up for Chamberlain Burgess

Along with an offer from BYU, Burgess also received a scholarship from Hawaii and was re-offered by the new Utah State coaching staff.

This flurry of recruiting activity for Burgess follows a solid showing in the Palmetto Road 3SSB event in South Carolina. Burgess and his 17U teammates from the Utah Prospects won their second consecutive championship, defeating Indiana Elite earlier this week.

Last month, Burgess helped Orem High finish 3-1 at the Section 7 event in Arizona, with one of the victories coming against Sierra Canyon High in California.

Burgess is the nephew of current BYU basketball assistant Chris Burgess. His parents played for the BYU men’s and women’s basketball programs. Josh Burgess played at BYU at the tail end of the Steve Cleveland era, and Burgess’ mom is Ashleigh Burgess (née Chamberlain). She played for former head coach Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Burgess averaged 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game last season at Lone Peak High School.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Thrives In Jazz Win Over Raptors

Taylor Hendricks had the best performance of his basketball career against the Toronto Raptors scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team U.S.A Beach Volleyball Teammates Share Special Bond Heading To Paris Olympics

Team U.S.A. beach volleyball teammates Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes are no strangers to each other after playing together at USC.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Justin Sterner Gets Second Cup Of Coffee With Tampa Bay Rays

The life of a minor league bullpen arm is rarely straightforward, as former BYU Cougar standout pitcher Justin Sterner can attest.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kai Roberts, Micah Ashman Recount High School Basketball Rivalry After MLB Draft

Former Utah baseball stars Kai Roberts and Micah Ashman recounted a high school basketball rivalry after being drafted to the MLB.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #32 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 37 is Utah State RB Robert Briggs.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis Selected In 2024 UFL Draft

Former BYU QB lands in the USFL Draft.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

BYU Basketball Offers Orem High’s Chamberlain Burgess