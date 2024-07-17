BYU Basketball Offers Orem High’s Chamberlain Burgess

PROVO, Utah – The activity on the recruiting trail for BYU basketball and its 2025 recruiting class continues to heat up.

With only three-and-a-half months until signing day, head coach Kevin Young and his staff are putting their board of prospects for the 2025 class. The latest addition was a scholarship offer to Orem High forward Chamberlain Burgess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chamberlain Burgess (@chamberlain.burgess)

“After a great talk with Coach Young and the coaching staff, I am very grateful to have received an offer to BYU,” Burgess wrote on Instagram.

Burgess is a 6-foot-9 prospect who played at Lone Peak High School for three years.

Recruiting activity is heating up for Chamberlain Burgess

Along with an offer from BYU, Burgess also received a scholarship from Hawaii and was re-offered by the new Utah State coaching staff.

This flurry of recruiting activity for Burgess follows a solid showing in the Palmetto Road 3SSB event in South Carolina. Burgess and his 17U teammates from the Utah Prospects won their second consecutive championship, defeating Indiana Elite earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Prospects/Team Kessler (@utah.prospects)

Last month, Burgess helped Orem High finish 3-1 at the Section 7 event in Arizona, with one of the victories coming against Sierra Canyon High in California.

Burgess is the nephew of current BYU basketball assistant Chris Burgess. His parents played for the BYU men’s and women’s basketball programs. Josh Burgess played at BYU at the tail end of the Steve Cleveland era, and Burgess’ mom is Ashleigh Burgess (née Chamberlain). She played for former head coach Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Burgess averaged 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game last season at Lone Peak High School.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper