On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Well known lemonade stand family involved in accident after dropping off donation

Jul 17, 2024, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN You don’t need a meteorology degree to know it has been hot lately.

“Really hot,” said 12-year-old Myleigh Madsen with a laugh. “To where I am dripping sweat.”

She doesn’t like those 100-degree days.

However, she and her siblings keep going outside in that heat and setting up their lemonade stand to do something really cool.

“I just know that I could be saving someone’s life,” she said.

KSL TV did a story on the Madsen family’s efforts in 2021 in their West Jordan neighborhood.

They sell lemonade to raise money in honor of their sister Makenzie, who passed away four years ago while waiting for a heart and kidney transplant when she was just 14-years-old.

Lemonade stand is popular

When word spread about why they do it, their stand off Countrywood Lane has become a popular one.

The family continues to operate the lemonade stand to this day.

“I am so proud,” said Monica Madsen their mother. “They have helped so much. They have raised over $27,000 in the last four years.”

The family donates that money to different groups, like DonorConnect, which helps with organ donations.

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

In an email, Carlos Jasso, who is the public relations manager for Donor Connect, said the Madsen’s have donated $20,808 to their cause.

In fact, the family was just at DonorConnect earlier this week to give them a $3,000 check.

On their way home, though, the family was involved in an accident where the Madsen’s said the other driver failed to yield.

Everyone is OK, but their van was badly damaged.

“They’re probably going to total it, unfortunately. And it is our family car,” said Monica Madsen.

Family to continue donating

Even though they could use the money for a newer vehicle, the Madsens said they will continue raising money and donating it to different causes because it is what Makenzie believed in.

“It is good for us and our family to be able to be able to do that for her,” said Monica Madsen.

Since the family does so much good for DonorConnect, Jasso reached out to KSL TV and asked if we could do a follow-up story on the Madsens and how much they have donated overall, especially since the family could use some help now.

It is something the family is not used to.

Madsen’s sister-in-law set up a *GoFundMe page to try and help get the family a newer van.

“Because we like to do the helping. That is what we do and try to do. It does not always work but we try to,” said Monica Madsen with tears in her eyes. “We just want to help other families to not lose a loved one like we did with Kenzie. It is hard to talk about it, but we want to honor her and raise awareness.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Neighbors and loved ones provided new information about an elderly woman and her disabled adult son...

Brian Carlson

Neighbors, loved ones reflect on mother and son killed in Pleasant Grove house fire

Neighbors and loved ones are providing new information about an elderly woman and her disabled adult son killed in a house fire Wednesday in Pleasant Grove.

1 minute ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL .com

Uintah County motorcyclist on cross-country trip killed in crash minutes before reaching home

A Uintah County man who was riding his motorcycle across the country was killed in a crash Saturday, just minutes away from home.

18 minutes ago

FILE - Simone Biles and the U.S. women celebrate as the 2024 team is named at the United States Gym...

Mary Culbertson

How you can get in on the 2034 Olympic announcement party

A highly anticipated announcement will be made on July 24 by the IOC which will designate the official destination of the 2034 Winter Games.

2 hours ago

...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott surprises Utah County drivers with gas cards and bro hugs

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards, prize packs from Sinclair Oil, and bro hugs.

3 hours ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill holds a press conference April 24, 2023. On Wednesday, ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 Unified police officers found justified in killing man during Kearns shootout

Three Unified police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a man in a shootout while responding to a domestic violence call.

6 hours ago

18-year-old Odalis Rendon-Arellano was hospitalized after being hit by a car while walking home Sat...

Debbie Worthen

Hit-and-run lands teen in hospital, Sandy police searching for driver

A teenager is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car Saturday night while walking home from work.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Well known lemonade stand family involved in accident after dropping off donation