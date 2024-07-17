Well known lemonade stand family involved in accident after dropping off donation

WEST JORDAN — You don’t need a meteorology degree to know it has been hot lately.

“Really hot,” said 12-year-old Myleigh Madsen with a laugh. “To where I am dripping sweat.”

She doesn’t like those 100-degree days.

However, she and her siblings keep going outside in that heat and setting up their lemonade stand to do something really cool.

“I just know that I could be saving someone’s life,” she said.

KSL TV did a story on the Madsen family’s efforts in 2021 in their West Jordan neighborhood.

They sell lemonade to raise money in honor of their sister Makenzie, who passed away four years ago while waiting for a heart and kidney transplant when she was just 14-years-old.

Lemonade stand is popular

When word spread about why they do it, their stand off Countrywood Lane has become a popular one.

The family continues to operate the lemonade stand to this day.

“I am so proud,” said Monica Madsen their mother. “They have helped so much. They have raised over $27,000 in the last four years.”

The family donates that money to different groups, like DonorConnect, which helps with organ donations.

In an email, Carlos Jasso, who is the public relations manager for Donor Connect, said the Madsen’s have donated $20,808 to their cause.

In fact, the family was just at DonorConnect earlier this week to give them a $3,000 check.

On their way home, though, the family was involved in an accident where the Madsen’s said the other driver failed to yield.

Everyone is OK, but their van was badly damaged.

“They’re probably going to total it, unfortunately. And it is our family car,” said Monica Madsen.

Family to continue donating

Even though they could use the money for a newer vehicle, the Madsens said they will continue raising money and donating it to different causes because it is what Makenzie believed in.

“It is good for us and our family to be able to be able to do that for her,” said Monica Madsen.

Since the family does so much good for DonorConnect, Jasso reached out to KSL TV and asked if we could do a follow-up story on the Madsens and how much they have donated overall, especially since the family could use some help now.

It is something the family is not used to.

Madsen’s sister-in-law set up a *GoFundMe page to try and help get the family a newer van.

“Because we like to do the helping. That is what we do and try to do. It does not always work but we try to,” said Monica Madsen with tears in her eyes. “We just want to help other families to not lose a loved one like we did with Kenzie. It is hard to talk about it, but we want to honor her and raise awareness.”

