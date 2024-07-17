Locals In MiLB: Justin Sterner Gets Second Cup Of Coffee With Tampa Bay Rays

SALT LAKE CITY – The life of a minor league bullpen arm is rarely straightforward, as former BYU Cougar standout pitcher Justin Sterner can attest. Following his MLB debut in late May, Sterner made one more appearance for the Rays before being optioned back to Triple-A Durham.

Sterner continued to look good with the Bulls, earning another promotion to the big league team over the Fourth of July holiday. Despite not appearing in a game, a chance to pick the brains of pros in the bullpen is almost always a good opportunity.

“Everybody’s got a different story, and everyone has unique journeys and long roads to get here.” Justin Sterner’s path included a mission to Samoa before making his MLB debut for @RaysBaseball: https://t.co/ITreYVtSp5 pic.twitter.com/rtXpL9IKPD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 1, 2024

Since being sent back down on July 6, Sterner has not given up a run in three appearances with Durham.

BYU Cougars

Jackson Cluff | Infielder

Triple-A Rochester Red Wings – Washington Nationals

After a fast start at the highest minor league level, Cluff has come crashing back to earth. In 50 games with Rochester, Cluff is slashing .242/.362/.431. Cluff had a three-game stretch in late June and early July in which he hit two home runs and a triple, knocking in 11 runs during the period. The speedster has six stolen bases in 11 July games.

Jackson Cluff TRIPLE! 😤 pic.twitter.com/6o18FemUZQ — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) June 30, 2024

The 5’11 Cluff played two seasons at BYU (2016 & 2019), appearing in 96 games. He hit .313 as a Cougar, driving in 66 runs with four long balls. Cluff hit .325 and stole 12 bases in 2019.

The Washington Nationals selected Cluff in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. The versatile infielder had been stuck at Double-A Harrisburg since 2021.

2024 Stats: 57 Games | .247 BA | 42 Hits | 9 2B | 2 3B | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 15 SB | 28 BBs | 51 Ks

2023 Stats: 86 games | .207 BA | 51 Hits | 7 HR | 27 RBI | 54 BB | 85 K

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Triple-A Durham Bulls – Tampa Bay Rays

Sterner has been called up to the major league team twice this season. He figures to be in the Rays bullpen plans periodically through September.

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). He went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

2024 MLB Stats: 2 Games | 0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 4 IP | 4 Ks | BB | 1.50 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 24 Games | 1-4 | 2 SV | 3.38 ERA | 34.2 IP | 42 Ks | 13 BB | 1.15 WHIP

Ryan Brady | Pitcher | Park City HS

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals – Kansas City Royals

Brady had one bad outing in late June, a shining example of how a reliever’s small sample size can lead to misleading numbers on the stat sheet. Five earned runs allowed on June 30 ballooned Brady’s season ERA from 3.00 to 4.24. Since that game, Brady has had three scoreless appearances in four outings, lowering his ERA to 4.03.

A look at the #Royals return for Clarke:

Ryan Brady: 24 yo, made it to AA last year in his first full pro season. 2022 UDFA from BYU. Slider is his game, and it’s pretty good. 2.90 FIP at AA last season. 21.1% K%. Doesn’t walk too many. It’s good depth with upside. pic.twitter.com/Ap43q8OUXA — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) December 14, 2023

The former Park City Miner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after going 4-3 in 73.2 innings across three seasons at BYU. The righthander was used sparingly in his first two seasons with the Cougars before throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 4-3 record in 2022.

Brady was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a four-prospect swap in December 2023.

2024 Stats: 126 Games | 2-3 | 4.03 ERA | 38 IP | 33 Ks | 16 BB | 1.58 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-4 | 2.69 ERA | 77 IP | 72 Ks | 19 BB | 1.13 WHIP

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pintar was played on the seven-day injured list on June 24 and returned on July 6 with two rehab games with the Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League team. The former Cougar hit safely in his first three games back at Double-A Amarillo, including back-to-back two RBI performances. Pintar is hitting .200 with two doubles and five RBI at the Double-A level.

Pintar enters the second half of the season as the Diamondbacks 30th ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

Welcome to Amarillo, Andrew Pintar (officially)@Dbacks no. 30 prospect collects his first Double-A hit and RBI to give us the early lead! pic.twitter.com/EVjOriUQpI — Amarillo Sod Poodles (@sodpoodles) July 11, 2024

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021 when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 64 Games | .294 | 72 Hits | 15 2B | 3 3B | 9 HR | 37 RBI | 19 SB | 38 BB | 53 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Austin Deming | Infielder | Snow Canyon HS

High-A Asheville Tourists – Houston Astros

Deming ended June with a four-game hitless streak but caught fire recently. The Murray, Utah native has 15 hits in 11 July games, including two five-game hitting streaks. Deming has five multi-hit games this month and 19 such games this year.

Austin Deming 2 run HR for Asheville! His 9th HR of the season! #Astros pic.twitter.com/s0zE9Cw3Gx — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 16, 2024

Deming, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, played 35 games as a freshman for the Cougars in 2019. He played 173 games at BYU, finishing with 28 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. Deming exploded for 19 home runs and 68 RBI as a senior, besting his previous career-highs of seven bombs and 33 runs batted in.

The Houston Astros selected Deming in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In his first taste of professional baseball, he battled to a .159 batting average in 27 games at High-A Asheville.

2024 Stats: 68 Games | .275 BA | 70 Hits | 16 2B | 12 HR | 41 RBI | 83 Ks | 23 BBs

2023 Stats: .159 BA | 14 Hits | 3 RBI | 14 BB | 34 K

Cy Nielson | Pitcher | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers – Pittsburgh Pirates

Hailing from Spanish Fork, Utah, Nielson has been nearly unhittable in his third professional season. The former Spanish Fork Don has not allowed an earned run in his last eight appearances and has lowered his ERA from 2.42 to 1.87 since June 19. Nielson will likely get a chance to ply his trade in Double-A before the season is through.

Cy Nielson’s second K in the ninth https://t.co/6s2kMf9hcD via @milb @CyNielson another day at the office — Damian N (@anvilDamian) July 8, 2024

Picked in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, Nielson signed with BYU instead. The lefty went 6-6 at BYU with a 5.20 ERA in 88.1 innings. Nielson appeared in 28 games out of the Cougars bullpen in 2022, finishing with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings while striking out 45 and walking seven.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Nielson in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft. He threw 46.2 innings across 39 appearances for High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 28 Games | 1-1 | 1.87 ERA | 33.2 IP | 7 SV | HLD | 43 Ks | 12 BB | 1.04 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-5 | 4.44 ERA | 46.2 IP | 53 K | 21 BB | 1.41 WHIP

Nate Dahle | Pitcher | Bear River HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

Dahle has not surrendered an earned run in his last five appearances while pitching multiple innings in four of his last five times on the mound. The former Cougar has worked around three base hits in two of his previous three appearances.

The 6’6 righthander played one season at BYU after starting his collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho. Dahle put himself on MLB scouts’ radars in 2022 when he made 25 appearances, finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 2-4 record. The Bear River product struck out 61 batters while walking 11 in his lone season with the Cougars.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Dahle in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished last season with High-A Bowling Green, throwing 38.1 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

2024 Stats: 20 Games | 2-0 | 3.51 ERA | 33.1 IP | 43 Ks | 8 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2023 High-A Stats: 0-2 | 2.82 ERA | 38.1 IP | 42 Ks | 10 BB | 0.94 WHIP

Cooper McKeehan | Pitcher

High-A Delmarva Shorebirds – Baltimore Orioles

The 6’1 righthander has been lights out in July after not allowing a base hit in three appearances and five total innings. McKeehan’s command has been questioned, with seven walks issued in his past five appearances.

McKeehan signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on June 14 after being released by the Kansas City Royals organization on June 9. He

HAVE A DAY, COOPER MCKEEHAN! McKeehan strikes out the side in his Aberdeen debut! 6-7-8 hitters due up for the ‘Birds in the 6th: 6. Carter Young

7. Douglas Hodo

8. Jalen Vasquez IronBirds – 4@GSOHoppers – 2 pic.twitter.com/othGavAN4l — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) July 3, 2024

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native spent three years in Provo after joining the Cougars in 2020. McKeehan went 2-1 as a junior with a sterling 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He was 5-3 as a Cougar, finishing with a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings.

The Kansas City Royals selected McKeehan in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished 2023 at High-A Quad Cities, struggling to a 2-2 record and 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings.

2024 Stats: 20 Games | 2-2 | 7.40 ERA | 24.1 IP | 28 Ks | 18 BB | 1.89 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10-3 | 2.70 ERA | 63.1 IP | 67 K | 22 BB | 1.074 WHIP

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Logan Porter | Catcher

Triple-A Sacramento River Cats – San Francisco Giants

Porter has been slow to adapt after being dealt from the Royals to the San Francisco Giants on June 14. Porter was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats and is hitting .253 in 21 games with Sacramento. The Phoenix, Arizona native picked up seven hits in a six-game hitting streak in early July.

Easy as 1, 2, 3. The @SFGiants‘ Marco Luciano, Logan Porter and Jerar Encarnacion go back-to-back-to-back for the @RiverCats! pic.twitter.com/f8zMsgeroN — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 28, 2024

Porter made his MLB debut in 2023 when the former Trailblazer hit .194 in 31 September at-bats. He became the first Utah Tech alum with an MLB home run when he went deep against the Astros in September 2023.

In two seasons at Utah Tech (2017-18), Porter slashed .347/.483/.581 in 104 games. He hit ten home runs and had a career-high 72 RBI as a freshman in 2017.

2024 Stats: 53 Games | .293 BA | 55 Hits |8 HR | 13 2B | 29 RBI | 31 BB | 58 K

2023 Stats: 110 Games | .232 BA | 88 Hits | 13 HR | 48 RBI | 60 BB | 113 K

Dylan File | Pitcher

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

A rough start to June had File scrambling to find an answer, and the righthander seemed to settle in over his past four appearances. File has a 3.46 July ERA but has allowed a home run in four of his last five starts. File was terrific in his most recent outing, scattering five hits over seven innings while giving up one run.

#Dbacks MiLB Notables, 07/10/24 [1]@Aces

1B Deyvision De Los Santos | 2 for 5, R, HR (13), 2 RBI

2B Blaze Alexander | 2 for 4, R, HR (3), RBI, BB, K@sodpoodles

RHP Dylan File | 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K

C Caleb Roberts | 1 for 4, R, HR (9), 2 RBI, BB — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) July 11, 2024

The Lake Havasu City, Arizona native has had back-to-back challenging outings. He gave up ten hits, including three homers on May 30 before surrendering 12 hits and eight earned runs on June 5. File’s ERA exploded from a respectable 3.64 to 5.76 after allowing 15 runs in two starts.

File spent 2023 in the KBO League with the Doosan Bears. The Bears released File after he experienced elbow problems in June. File gave up nine runs in nine innings with the Bears.

In three seasons with Utah Tech (2015-17), File went 20-4 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He went 8-2 with two shutouts in 14 starts in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.58 ERA and struck out 75 while walking 37.

File was a 21st-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 16 Games | 3-7 | 5.40 ERA | 85 IP | 62 Ks | 14 BB | 1.40 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-1 | 8.00 ERA | 9 IP | 2 Ks | 5 BB | 1.67 WHIP

Kaden Hollow | Catcher

Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm – San Diego Padres

Hollow was promoted to Single-A Lake Elsinore on June 20 after he hit .286 with 11 extra-base hits and 11 RBI for the Padres ACL team. The transition to Lake Elsinore has been a slow process for Hollow, who is slashing .158/.220/.237 with three doubles for the Storm.

LINEUP CHANGE: Kaden Hollow will be at first base, batting 7th

Ryan Wilson will move from 7th to 5th in the lineup

Ethan Long is now OUT https://t.co/3Doru3L9oY — Lake Elsinore Storm (@Storm_Baseball) July 14, 2024

In three seasons (2020-22) with Utah Tech, the lefthanded-hitting catcher hit .317 with 18 home runs and 86 RBI. He followed up a freshman First-Team All-WAC performance with an even better 2022 season. Hollow hit .327 with 11 doubles, nine homers, and 39 runs knocked in as a sophomore.

Hollow signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2022.

2024 Stats: 43 Games | .248 BA | HR | 12 2B | 3B | 12RBI | 32 BBs | 45 Ks

2023 Stats: 16 Games | .314 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 6 RBI | 11 BB | 9 K

Jayden Murray | Pitcher

Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys – Houston Astros

Murray was activated and sent to the Florida Complex League for a rehab start on May 18. The righty gave up two hits, including a home run, while striking out the side in his lone inning. He was assigned to the FLC Astros on June 29. Murray allowed one hit in two innings for his only appearance in June.

Murray threw 148 innings for Utah Tech in 2018 and 2019, ending his college career at 13-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was 10-3 in 2019 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Murray in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft. Murray reached Triple-A Sugar Land in his second season with the Astros organization.

2023 Stats: 8.27 ERA | 2-4 | 41.1 IP | 42 K | 32 BB | 2.177 WHIP

Utah Utes

Justin Kelly | Pitcher | Copper Hills Grizzlies

Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats – Toronto Blue Jays

Kelly saw a streak of four consecutive scoreless appearances end when he surrendered an earned run to Portland on July 3. The former Ute pitched to a 2.79 ERA in nine June appearances and has continued his torrid performance in July. Kelly is 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season.

The Vancouver Canadians get homers by Dasan Brown, Jackson Hornung + Brennan Orf. Kevin Miranda gets the win and Justin Kelly gets the save in a 7-4 win at Tri-City on Friday. #VanCanadians #MontysMounties #BlueJays #LosAzulejos #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/QN8WUhg47y — CsPlusBaseball.ca 🇨🇦🇮🇪⚾ (@csplusbaseball) May 4, 2024

Kelly spent four years with the Utes (2018-21), appearing in 31 games. As the Utes Friday starter to begin the 2020 season, Kelly amassed a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings. He finished his college career with a 6.20 ERA and a 2-12 record. Kelly was named to the 2017 5A North All-Star team as a senior at Copper Hills H.S.

Kelly signed with the Blue Jays organization as a free agent in July 2021

2024 Stats: 28 Games | 2-1 | 2.51 ERA | 24.1 IP | 3 SV | 3 HLD | 26 Ks | 5 BB | 1.11 WHIP

2023 Stats: 36 Games | 5-2 | 1.80 ERA | 45 IP | 5 SV | 4 HLD | 34Ks | 17 BB | 1.24 WHIP

Cam Day | Pitcher | Layton Lancers

Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes – Los Angeles Dodgers

The former Ute is in a tough stretch as he has given up two or more earned runs in his last five starts. Day ended June by allowing 23 hits and ten earned runs over three starts, and things haven’t gotten much better with the turn of the calendar. Day began the month with a quality start before allowing five earned runs in four innings in his most recent start on July 11. He has walked at least two batters in his last eight starts.

As a senior at Layton High, Day was named the Deseret News 6A Player of the Year and PBR Utah State Player of the Year after going 11-1 with 133 Ks and a 0.40 ERA. He finished his prep career rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Utah.

Standing 6’2 and 195 pounds, the righthander spent two seasons (2022-23) wearing the red and white of the Utes. Day went 4-12 with an 8.24 ERA in 31 appearances for Utah. He threw 62.1 innings in 14 starts as a freshman before posting a 10.04 ERA in 17 appearances (11 starts) as a sophomore. Day’s 55 strikeouts in 2023 were the second most on the team.

Day signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2023 after going undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 16 Games | 2-3 | 5.43 ERA | 63 IP | 56 Ks | 34 BB | 1.70 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 3.86 ERA | 2.1 IP | 2 Ks | 0.43 WHIP

Salt Lake Bruins

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Riverton Silverwolves

Released – Free Agent

Barlow is a free agent after being released by the Charlotte Knights on July 12. He had a 10.03 ERA in 12 appearances with Triple-A Charlotte before being released.

The Chicago White Sox released RHP Joe Barlow. pic.twitter.com/s8Z9zwUobe — MLB Roster Moves (@Roster_Moves) July 14, 2024

After signing with SLCC as a catcher, Barlow’s right arm proved too valuable to stay behind the plate, prompting a battery flip to the mound. The Riverton High School product went 3-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 2016, striking out 51 batters in 46.2 innings to get on the radar of MLB scouts.

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 and made 79 appearances with Texas. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

2024 Stats: 15 Games | 0-0 | 9.20 ERA | 14.2 IP | 18 Ks | 9 BBs | 2.05 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.00 WHIP

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox – Boston Red Sox

Alvarez has been hot in July, slashing .333/.442/.611 with four extra-base hits, including three long balls. The two-time Olympian went 5-for-5 with a double and a home run against Syracuse on July 2.

SEE YA! Eddy Alvarez launches a solo shot in the 8th! 💪 pic.twitter.com/n2ox7F4NiG — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 14, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo Games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 Stats: 73 Games | .286 BA | 63 Hits | 14 2B | 12 HR | 48 RBI | 9 SB | 32 BB | 72 Ks

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Breck Eichelberger | Pitcher | Riverton Silverwolves

Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm – San Diego Padres

Eichelberger was placed on the 60-day injured list on July 12, 2024. He is eligible to come off the IL on September 10.

The Snow Canyon High School alumnus spent three seasons with Salt Lake (2019-21). Eichelberger finished his Bruin career with an 18-6 record and a 3.16 ERA. The 6’5 righthander spent two seasons with Abilene Christian in the WAC after leaving SLCC.

Eichelberger signed as a free agent with a San Diego Padres organization in 2023 after going 7-4 in 94-1 innings and 20 starts for the Wildcats. He finished a two-year stint with Abilene Christian, carrying a 4.29 ERA while striking out 79 batters against 44 walks.

2024 Stats: 7 Games | 1-0 | 11.2 IP | 58.48 ERA | 10 Ks | 5 BBs | 2.66 WHIP

Utah Valley Wolverines

Paxton Schultz | Pitcher | Orem Tigers

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

The 2019 14th-round pick continues to get extended looks out of the bullpen. Schultz has thrown seven innings in three July appearances, giving up ten hits and five earned in those games.

Back at it again tonight 😆 pic.twitter.com/U2Nb8MK6Rd — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 15, 2024

Shultz appeared in 46 games (30 starts) over three seasons (2017-19) for Utah Valley, finishing his career with a 3-17 record and 4.61 ERA in 209 innings. As a junior in 2019, Schultz threw a career-high 99.1 innings in 15 starts. He ended the year with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 207 batters while walking 78.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Schultz in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

The former Orem Tiger was named Region 7 MVP and first-team All-State as a senior in 2016 after leading the Tigers with an 11-1 record and 2.90 ERA. Schultz was first-team All-State and earned All-Region honors as a junior.

2024 Stats: 24 Games | 2-3 |4.92 ERA | 53 IP | 71 Ks | 31 BB | 1.47 WHIP

Casey Anderson | Pitcher | Lehi Pioneers

Single-A Visalia Rawhide – Arizona Diamondbacks

Anderson was tagged for eight earned runs on July 1. The former Wolverine and Lehi Pioneer has given up 32 earned runs in his last six starts. Opponents are hitting .299 against Anderson this season.

With the World Series beginning tonight, we will be pulling for the Diamondbacks and our own Casey Anderson! He became the highest draft pick in program history when he was selected by the DBacks in 2023! 🏔📈🏔 pic.twitter.com/FbKRWM0ZDy — Eddie Smith (@CoachEddieSmith) October 27, 2023

The 6’4 Anderson appeared in 15 games (8 starts) in one season at UVU. He threw 69 innings in 2023, finishing with a 4-1 record and a 3.39 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Anderson in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. Anderson threw 8.2 innings at Single-A Visalia, struggling to a 10.38 ERA.

2024 Stats: 13 Games | 2-6 | 9.25 ERA | 47.2 IP | 45 SO | 25 BB | 1.74 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.42 WHIP

Utah Prep Athletes

Payton Henry | Catcher | Pleasant Grove HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – Toronto Blue Jays

Henry was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 3 after being struck in the head on a backswing during a game on May 31.

Payton Henry, catcher for the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays) was taken to the hospital on Friday after he was hit in the head by a backswing. The game was called in the seventh inning. pic.twitter.com/CZluluWcTj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 1, 2024

In 2023, Henry returned to the organization that drafted him after spending two seasons with the Miami Marlins. Henry appeared in 20 games for the Marlins, hitting .143 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry out of Pleasant Grove HS in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Henry made his MLB debut for the Brewers on September 17, 2021.

2024 Stats: 22 games | .266 BA | 21 Hits | 3 2B | 4 2B | 3 HR | 17 RBI | 7 BB | 17 K

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

The former Fremont Silverworf went 5-3 while piling up 78 strikeouts in 80.2 innings with Birmingham to earn his first taste of Triple-A baseball. Bush was the Southern League’s first-half ERA leader with a 2.12 earned run average, and his 1.03 WHIP was third in the league. He has done a great job keeping the ball in the park this season, allowing just six home runs before his promotion.

Bush has been hit around a bit in two starts since his promotion. The former Angels prospect has surrendered seven earned runs and two long balls in 8.1 innings for the Knights.

#SCTOP10 Ky Bush catches a liner right back at him! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MkIq1JDxCs — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 14, 2024

The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 AAA Stats: 2 Games | 1-0 | 7.56 ERA | 8.1 IP | 6 Ks | 4 BBs | 1.80 WHIP

2024 AA Stats: 14 Games | 5-3 | 2.12 ERA | 80.2 IP | 78 Ks | 32 BBs | 1.03 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Brayden Taylor | SS/3B | Copper Hills HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor has been showing off the tools that made him a first-round last July as he continues to produce for High-A Bowling Green. The West Jordan, Utah native is tied for seventh with 13 long balls, and his 24 doubles are second in the South Atlantic League. A threat with his legs as well, Taylor is 13th in the South Atlantic League with 24 stolen bases and tied for second with five triples. The former Grizzly has hit safely in seven of eleven July games.

Taylor heads into post-All-Star break play as the Rays fourth-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

BRAYDEN TAYLOR KEEPS RAKING pic.twitter.com/aKBg43CutK — Rays The Roof (@RaysTheRoofTB) July 5, 2024

Taylor committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) after graduating from Copper Hills High School in 2020. In three years with the Horned Frogs, Taylor turned himself into a first-round pick by launching 48 home runs, including 23 long balls as a junior. Taylor hit .315 for TCU in 184 career games.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Taylor with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Taylor played 25 minor league games, hitting .242 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

2024 Stats: 76 games | .279 | 81 Hits | 24 2B | 5 3B | 13 HR | 43 RBI | 55 BB | 85 K | 24 SB

2023 Stats: .242 BA | 25 games | 5 HR | 15 RBI

Wil Jensen | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – San Francisco Giants

Jensen’s 7.24 June ERA in Double-A is a distant memory of he settled in with seven strong innings in his past two games. Jensen began the month with a three-inning, two-hit performance, following that up with a four-inning masterpiece. The former Cottonwood pitcher struck out five batters while giving up two hits on July 13.

Series finale against the Patriots begins now at The Diamond 💎 Wil Jensen gets the start, @treywilson757 and I got you covered on the air on @910TheFan and https://t.co/4k9kF9PGD1 #SFGiants https://t.co/4lcAy7YTG0 pic.twitter.com/RP170Jh7bA — Blaine McCormick (@McCormickPxP) June 30, 2024

The 6’4 righty spent four years at Pepperdine after graduating from Cottonwood HS. He finished his Pepperdine career with a 10-9 record and a 3.03 ERA across 160.1 innings.

The Oakland Athletics selected Jensen in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jensen was 7-0 in 2023, finishing with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (4 starts) for Double-A Richmond.

2024 Stats: 22 Games | 3-4 | 3.83 ERA | 54 IP | 61 Ks | 22 BB | 1.39 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.53 ERA | 7-0 | 89 IP | 93 K | 41 BB | 1.30 WHIP

Seth Corry | Pitcher | Lone Peak HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – San Francisco Giants

After rough outings to begin his stint in Double-A, Corry has settled in as an effective bullpen arm. The former Knight went into the All-Star break with three consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. Cory has a 3.86 ERA in four July appearances.

✅ First Double-A SO for Seth Corry pic.twitter.com/2Qqp12D2e4 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 14, 2024

A 6’2 lefthanded reliever, Corry was selected out of Lone Peak H.S. by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

2024 Stats: 22 Games | 2-2 | 3.79 ERA | 38 IP | 37 K | 18 BB | 1.18 WHIP

2023 Stats: 5.03 ERA | 0-2 | 5.03 ERA | 34 IP | 18 K | 8 BB

Ross Dunn | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels – (Minnesota Twins)

The former tenth-round pick has a 3.27 ERA in June after allowing four earned runs across three starts. The left-hander gave up a home run in his last two appearances.

Another Cottonwood Colt makes the list in pitcher Ross Dunn. Dunn went 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA in three college seasons. He pitched for the Florida State Seminoles (2021-22) before transferring to Arizona State for his junior season.

The Minnesota Twins selected Dunn in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 10 Games | 1-1 | 3.38 ERA | 34.2 IP | 33 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.36 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Follow @bpreece24