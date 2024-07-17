Uintah County motorcyclist on cross-country trip killed in crash minutes before reaching home

NAPLES, Uintah County — A Uintah County man who was riding his motorcycle across the country was killed in a crash Saturday, just minutes away from home.

A black Mazda was on U.S. 40 near 2200 East in Naples around 10:30 p.m., when the driver turned left, crossing into the path of a motorcycle heading west. The motorcyclist crashed into the Mazda and the rider, Jason Schultz, was thrown from the bike, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Schultz was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but UHP said he later died. Three occupants of the Mazda had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

A *fundraiser for the Schultz family said he was almost home after traveling back from the East Coast, where he helped his Army service member son return to his duty station. The fundraiser said it was Schultz’s dream to ride a motorcycle cross-country.

