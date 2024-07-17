Taylor Hendricks Thrives In Jazz Win Over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – If you felt a sudden wind gust across the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday afternoon, that was the collective sigh from Utah Jazz fans watching Taylor Hendricks.

Last year’s number nine overall pick had perhaps the best performance of his basketball career against the Toronto Raptors scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds on a near-perfect 9-10 shooting.

This came on the heels of arguably Hendricks’s worst outing on Monday when he managed just three points on 0-6 shooting in a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz got off to a slow start against the Raptors falling behind 7-0, but Hendricks’s shotmaking and aggressive drives to the hoop stemmed Toronto’s momentum, resulting in an 86-76 victory.

Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Filipowski Impress Against Raptors

It wasn’t just Taylor Hendricks three-pointers that fell as the second-year forward hit a series of difficult shots going toward the basket in traffic, highlighting improved touch around the rim.

Hendricks’s bounce back after Monday’s poor showing was a promising sign for his development, flushing a bad performance earlier in the week and responding with his best game as a pro.

While Hendricks was the Jazz’s best player against Toronto, rookie Kyle Filipowski wasn’t far behind.

The Duke product scored 20 points on 9-16 shooting including 2-3 from the three-point line while adding seven rebounds and two assists.

Filipowski showed off his complete offensive game initiating the Jazz’s offense, spacing the floor, attacking bigger players in the post, and scoring in transition.

No. 32 pick Kyle Filipowski DOMINATED in Vegas as the @utahjazz pulled out the win! 20 PTS | 7 REB | 3 STL | 2 3PM pic.twitter.com/s4vKpXGHaI — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2024

After a series of rough games in Salt Lake City, Filipowksi has looked at home in Vegas playing the center position.

The 20-year-old still tries to do too much at times taking difficult fade-away jump shots and spinning in the paint, but as he simplifies his game he should be a valuable offensive player in today’s NBA.

Cody Williams Finishing Touch

Cody Williams, the Jazz’s 10th overall pick from last month’s draft had another solid outing notching 15 points, two rebounds, and one assist while shooting 4-7 from the floor and 6-7 from the free-throw line.

The wing has shown a true knack for getting to the rim in the half-court and finishing at the hoop with elite touch.

Cody’s handling his own out there with 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wXWKj0eldj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 17, 2024

Williams needs to add significant weight to his frame before he’ll be able to handle the rigors of a full season, but his ability to finish contested layups near the basket is already an above-average NBA skill.

The 19-year-old shot an incredible 55 percent from the floor during his freshman season at Colorado, a number he likely won’t be able to replicate in the pros. But, if he continues to finish at the rim with this level of ease, he should be a high-efficiency scorer for the Jazz, even as his usage increases.

Darius Bazley Continues Strong Summer League

Jazz fans can count Darius Bazley among the better surprises of this year’s Summer League.

The forward who signed with the Jazz late in the 2023-24 campaign is on a non-guaranteed deal going into next season, but looks like a strong bet to make the opening night roster.

Bazley scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked two shots in 21 minutes.

dimin’ and dunkin’ 🪙

the fellas are clickin’ right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Rm0ELKD6W — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 17, 2024

The five-year veteran has stood out thanks to his consistent effort and role recognition within the team’s construction which should translate easily in the regular season.

While Bazley has found his rhythm in summer league, third-year forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has struggled with the Jazz.

Lofton Jr. had the team’s highest plus-minus at +16 against Toronto, but scored just four points on 1-8 shooting, committed five turnovers, and generally slowed the team’s offensive movement when he was on the court.

Like Bazley, Lofton Jr. is on a non-guaranteed deal and will likely be with the Jazz in training camp, but will have to play much better than he has this summer to make the opening night roster.

Raptors Former Utahns

The Raptors Summer League roster features two familiar faces in former Jazzman Ochai Agbaji and former University of Utah big man Branden Carlson.

Carlson has been a bright spot after signing a two-way deal with the Raptors knocking down threes and blocking shots on defense.

7ft tall Branden Carlson knocks down the three-pointer! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MvaOjTR957 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 17, 2024

The Ute alum scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots, and shot 1-3 from the three-point line in 17 minutes against the Jazz.

Agbaji has had a quiet start to the summer league averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three.

Against his former team, Agbaji scored nine points on 4-9 shooting while grabbing four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Remaining Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops