On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utahns can now install a grass that will survive 6 weeks without water

Jul 17, 2024, 7:07 PM

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Two things that don’t go together are grass and saving water, until now.    

A newly legalized species of grass was given the stamp of approval Monday by the Utah Department of Agriculture after it was proven to be drought resistant and non-invasive.  

If you don’t want a dead lawn, but you also don’t want to use tons of water and time to keep it alive, it may be time to get better grass. 

The simple solution came from years of research conducted by Brigham Young University professor Bryan Hopkins, his colleagues, and students.   

“We have put in a ton of effort, and all the sudden, to see this summit of Everest,” Hopkins said.  

Hybrid Bermuda Grass

Introducing Hybrid Bermuda Grass. It’s a dense, super-fine plant that has a nice surface for walking on. 

Until July, it was banned in most parts of Utah under the misconception that it was an invasive weed. However, as Hopkins proved to the DOA’s Board of Weeds, the hybrid species cannot reproduce.  

“They just didn’t distinguish between common Bermuda grass,” Hopkins said, “the only way to get it established is to use sod or plugs or sprigs.” 

After extensive testing between Hybrid Bermuda Grass and the commonly used Kentucky Bluegrass seen in most Utah lawns, Hopkins and his students found a key difference. 

Kentucky Bluegrass started to wither within days of no watering while the hybrid plant can go up to six weeks without showing signs of stress.  

Hybrid Bermuda grass is commonly used on sports turf in the southern United States.  

Hopkins said due to warming climates, it has become more suitable to exist in places like Utah than the grass we have now.  

He said it will provide a huge benefit to the state’s initiative to conserve more water as it is drought resistant, while remaining soft to the touch and fine bladed.  

“Conservatively, I think we use 50 to 60 percent less water, that’s massive,” Hopkins said. 

Hybrid Bermuda grass has one pitfall in that it goes dormant between November through May, but the grass can be mixed in with other strains to keep some green color in colder months.  

Hopkins says the grass will likely become available to buy and plant by next summer, as the ban was only lifted in July. 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help peop...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

BBB launches toolkit to help connect people hit by scams with resources to recovery

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help people who have been the victims of fraud.

20 minutes ago

bicycle in Salt Lake City...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

After an uptick in bicycle crashes, Utah law enforcement, Bicycle Collective plead for change

After recent statistics showed bicycle accidents were on the rise, Bicycle Collective and law enforcement are speaking out, asking for drivers and cyclists to meet in the middle.

34 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

1 dead, 1 injured after Jeep rolls down embankment

A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Sevier County Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

The cover of a recently released book, titled "When An Angel Leaves Your Life," by the father of Sp...

Garna Mejia

Father of Spanish Fork girl who disappeared in 1995 releases new book

The father of a Spanish Fork teen who disappeared and was killed in 1995 released a book he wrote on the pain of losing her, and how it brought him back to faith.

2 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utahns seeing more power outages from fire sensors this summer

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it most. RMP says the cause is safety related.

3 hours ago

A bottle of mercury was found by a homeowner in Roy, Utah on July 17, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Homeowner discovers bottle of mercury on his property in Weber County

A homeowner in Roy found a bottle of mercury on his property. Luckily, he did the right thing to dispose of it.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utahns can now install a grass that will survive 6 weeks without water