1 dead, 1 injured after Jeep rolls down embankment

RICHFIELD — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Sevier County Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee was heading eastbound on I-70 near milepost 28 on a portion of the road that gradually heads to the right. The Jeep ran off the road and into the median on the curve of the road.

“We are investigating fatigue as a potential factor in the crash,” Roden said.

Roden said after the Jeep ran into the median, it appeared the driver overcorrected, and the Jeep left the road to the right, where it traveled down an embankment and rolled multiple times.

The driver and a woman passenger were not wearing seatbelts and both were ejected from the single-vehicle crash. The man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash while the woman was taken to a hospital.

The two crash victims have not been identified and it is not yet know if they were from Utah or how old they were.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information becomes available.