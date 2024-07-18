On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

1 dead after race leads to car crashing into tree in Park City

Jul 18, 2024, 5:55 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PARK CITY — One person was killed after their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Thursday while apparently racing another vehicle, state troopers say.

A 2019 Subaru WRX was traveling south on state Route 224 near the Kearns Boulevard intersection when it went off the road around 1:37 a.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The Subaru struck a tree and was fully engulfed by flames. Roden said the driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported the WRX was racing another vehicle and local agencies are currently working to track down the other vehicle involved, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

S.R. 224 was closed in both directions until approximately 6 a.m. No cause for the crash has been released. No cause for the crash has been released.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated as new information becomes available.

