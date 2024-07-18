One dead after car crashes into tree in Park City

PARK CITY — One person was killed after state troopers say their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Thursday morning.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a black 2019 Subaru WRX was traveling south on state Route 224 near the Kearns Boulevard intersection when it went off the road before 1:45 a.m.

The Subaru struck a tree and was fully engulfed by flames. Roden said the driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

S.R. 224 was closed for several hours. No cause for the crash has been released.

