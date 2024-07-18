On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

One dead, one in custody after Iron County shooting

Jul 18, 2024, 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:09 am

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — One man was killed in a shooting in southern Utah Wednesday evening.

Lt. Dave Mitchell with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident before 8 p.m. and found one man dead. Another man was taken into custody for questioning.

Mitchell said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Deputies have not said what may have led up to the shooting, but more information is expected to be released later Thursday.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing the community with accurate and timely information as it becomes available,” Mitchell said in a brief press release.

