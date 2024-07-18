See which Wasatch Front cities, districts are proposing new tax hikes

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year — when city and school officials and leaders of other Utah taxing entities prepare and finalize their spending plans for the new fiscal year.

For those needing extra funding, it’s also the time of year when tax hike proposals emerge and face public scrutiny at truth-in-taxation hearings. Cities, school districts and other entities are limited by state law in how much they can boost property tax collections from year to year. But they may increase taxes beyond those limits if they first hold a hearing to let the public sound off and follow other steps.

The Utah Taxpayers Association says 66 taxing entities in Utah are proposing property tax hikes and will hold truth-in-taxation hearings. Of the total, 37 taxing entities are proposing a tax hike for at least the second year in a row with 26 entities proposing a tax hike for the third consecutive year.

“Residents within these taxing entities will receive notice and are encouraged to attend the hearing to dispute or support the proposal,” the organization said.

Listed below are some of the Wasatch Front locales and entities mulling property tax hikes this budget cycle and dates of public hearings on the plans, pulling from data provided by the county auditor offices in each county and figures compiled by the Utah Taxpayers Association. These figures represent the maximum increases sought, as applied to homeowner-occupied homes, though actual hikes, once approved, may be lower. Officials even have the option of forgoing increases.

Home values in the data below represent the average in each taxing entity, and the lower tax amount represents the estimated tax bill without a hike. The tax bills for homes of different values would vary, though the percent increase would be the same. Tax estimates for school districts include state-assessed levies and the local levies that will be focus of tax hearings. Owners of commercial property and residential rental properties would also face hikes, but the estimated impact to them isn’t represented in these numbers.

Salt Lake County

The Canyons School District proposes an increase that would raise the taxes on a $703,000 home by 4.5%, from $2,101.06 to $2,195.01. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at 9361 S. 300 East in Sandy.

Draper’s proposed increase is 21.4%, or a hike on a $764,000 home from $336.16 to $408.01. The hearing is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at 1020 E. Pioneer Road.

Granite School District is proposing a 2.5% increase that would raise taxes on a $528,000 home from $1,735.72 to $1,778.70. The hearing is Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. at 2500 S. State in South Salt Lake.

Holladay is proposing a 15% increase that would raise taxes on a $944,000 home from $648.48 to $745.57. The hearing is Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at 4580 S. 2300 East.

The Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy is proposing an increase for Salt Lake City that would raise taxes on a $624,000 home by 89.2%, from $63.49 to $120.12. The hearing is Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at 3430 E. Danish Road in Cottonwood Heights.

The Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy is proposing a 72.4% increase for Sandy, which would raise taxes on a $682,000 home from $76.15 to $131.29. The hearing is Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at 3430 E. Danish Road in Cottonwood Heights.

Midvale’s proposed increase is 14.5%, which would raise taxes on a $470,000 home from $218.95 to $250.75. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 7505 S. Holden Street.

Murray is proposing a rate increase of 4.1% that would raise taxes on a home worth $565,000 from $535.11 to $556.86. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at 10 E. 4800 South.

Salt Lake City is proposing an increase of 0.9%, which would raise taxes on a home worth $624,000 from $936.94 to $945.52. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at 451 S. State St., #315.

The Salt Lake City Library is proposing an increase of 20.5%, which would raise taxes on a $624,000 home from $183.96 to $221.71. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at 451 S. State Street, #315.

South Salt Lake is proposing an increase of 20.1%, or a hike on a $427,000 home from $521.37 to $626.34. The hearing is Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at 220 E. Morris Ave.

Taylorsville is proposing a 25% increase that would raise taxes on a $472,000 home from $176.79 to $220.92. The hearing is Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at 2600 W. Taylorsville Blvd.

West Jordan is proposing a 3.4% increase that would raise taxes on a $528,000 home from $401.04 to $414.69. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 8000 S. Redwood.

West Valley City is proposing a judgment levy to raise $192,200. The levy would raise $3.28 on an average home worth $426,000. The hearing is Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at 3600 S. Constitution Blvd.

Utah County Alpine School District is proposing a hike that would boost property taxes on a home worth $489,000 by 12.2%, from $1,537.05 to $1,725.31. The hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 575 N. 100 East in American Fork.

The Central Utah Water Conservancy is proposing a 5.3% increase that would boost taxes on a $602,000 home from $125.82 to $132.44. The hearing is Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at 1426 E. 750 North, Orem, in Building 2.

Lehi proposes a 6.1% hike on a $564,000 home, from $361.38 to $383.41. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at 153 N. 100 East.

Payson proposes a 2.6% hike on a $403,000 home, from $257.78 to $264.43. The tax hearing will be Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at 439 W. Utah Ave.

Provo proposes a 2.6% hike on a $482,000 home, from $458.62 to $470.65. The tax hearing will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 445 W. Center.

Springville proposes a 3.5% hike on a $462,000 home, from $276.97 to $286.62. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at 110 S. Main.

Vineyard proposes a 18.8% hike on a $559,000 home, from $871.62 to $1,035.80. The tax hearing will be Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at 125 S. Main.

Utah County Assessing and Collecting proposes a 10.8% hike on a $532,000 home, from $31.89 to $35.35. The tax hearing will be Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at 100 E. Center in Provo.

Utah County proposes a 48% hike on a $532,000 home, from $190.78 to $282.33. The tax hearing will be Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at 100 E. Center Street in Provo. Davis County Clearfield is proposing a hike that would boost property taxes on a home worth $481,000 by 4.9%, from $305.03 to $319.84. The hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at 55 S. State.

Clinton proposes a 32.4% hike on a $429,000 home, from $363.13 to $480.63. The tax hearing is set for Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 2267 N. 1500 West.

Farmington proposes a 27.1% hike on a $724,000 home, from $503.32 to $639.91. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at 160 S. Main.

Fruit Heights proposes a 17% hike on a $737,00 home, from $619.78 to $725.17. The tax hearing will be Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at 910 S. Mountain Road.

South Weber proposes a 12% hike on a $550,000 home, from $389.32 to $435.90. The tax hearing will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 1600 E. South Weber Drive.

Syracuse proposes a 20.3% hike on a $554,000 home, from $503.06 to $605.13. The tax hearing will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 1979 W. 1900 South.

West Point proposes a 9.4% hike on a $518,000 home, from $196.58 to $215.10. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at 3200 W. 300 North.

Woods Cross proposes a 16.1% tax hike on a $502,000 home, from $330.49 to $383.78. The tax hearing will be Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at 1555 S. 800 West.

The Central Weber Sewer Improvement District in Davis County proposes an 8.9% hike on a $550,000 home, from $152.76 to $166.38. The hearing will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at 2618 W. Pioneer Road in Marriott-Slaterville.

The North Davis Fire District proposes a 31% hike on a $472,000 home, from $309.18 to $404.98. The hearing will be Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at 381 N. 3150 West in West Point. Weber County Harrisville is proposing a hike that would boost property taxes on a home worth $416,000 by 5.1%, from $340 to $357.39. The hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at 363 W. Independence Blvd.

North Ogden proposes a 9.5% hike on a $525,000 home, from $344.77 to $377.4. The tax hearing will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 515 E. 2600 North.

Ogden proposes a 5.3% hike on a $421,000 home, from $492.51 to $518.44. The tax hearing will be Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at 2549 Washington Blvd.

Pleasant View proposes an 18.4% hike on a $638,000 home, from $266.33 to $315.46. The tax hearing will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at 520 W. Elberta Drive.

Roy proposes a 13.8% hike on a $425,000 home, from $350.39 to $398.78. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at 5051 S. 1900 West.

South Ogden proposes a 3% hike on a $473,000 home, from $633.21 to $652.20. The tax hearing will be Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at 3950 Adams Ave.

The Central Weber Sewer Improvement District in Weber County proposes an 8.9% hike on a $491,000 home, from $136.38 to $148.53. The hearing will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at 2618 W. Pioneer Road in Marriott-Slaterville.

The North View Fire District proposes a 22.7% hike on a $532,000 home, from $302.84 to $371.60. The hearing will be Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at 315 E. 2550 North in North Ogden.

Ogden School District proposes a 3.4% hike on a $421,000 home, from $1,577.32 to $1,631.50. The hearing will be Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at 1950 Monroe Blvd. Summit County Park City School District proposes a 6.2% hike on a $1.1 million home, from $2,139.28 to $2,272.38. The tax hearing will be Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at 2700 Kearns Blvd.

Henefer proposes a 2.6% hike on a $552,000 home, from $142.08 to $145.73. The hearing will be Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at 40 W. Center.

The Central Utah Water Conservancy District proposes a 5.3% hike on a $877,000 home, from $183.29 to $192.94. The hearing will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at 1426 E. 750 North in Orem. Tooele County Tooele School District proposes a hike of 11.2% on a $460,000 home from $2,265.36 to $2,518.87. The hearing will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at 92 Lodestone Way.

Stockton proposes a 10.1% hike on a $376,000 home, from $561.05 to $617.71. The hearing will be Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at 18 N. Johnson Street.