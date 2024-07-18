On the Site:
'I think my dad killed my mom,' man says in 911 call of American Fork murder-suicide

Jul 18, 2024, 9:54 AM

An American Fork couple found dead in their home of a murder-suicide last month apparently had "dra...

An American Fork couple found dead in their home of a murder-suicide last month apparently had "drama" in the days leading up to the tragic event, according to a 911 call. (Lutsenko_Oleksandr, Shutterstock)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


AMERICAN FORK — Last month, an American Fork couple who had been married for over 30 years and had six children together were found dead inside their home.

Police determined that Olin Johnson, 57, shot and killed his wife, Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself on June 20.

Details about a motive have not been released. But according to the 911 call made by one of the Johnsons’ adult sons who made the difficult discovery, there may have been trouble in the home in the days leading up to the tragic event.

In the 911 call released through a public records request, an emotionally distraught son tries to explain to the emergency dispatcher what he just found in his house after leaving for work about three hours earlier.

“My parents … I think my dad killed my mom and then killed himself. I don’t know how to put that more bluntly,” he said in tears, while adding, “I have no idea” what happened.

The man tells the dispatcher that he found his parents in the upstairs area and that he did see a gun.

“I can’t go back in that room,” he tells the dispatcher while confirming he believed he parents were beyond help.

During the eight-minute call, the man breaks down several times with his emotions ranging from extreme sadness to anger.

When the emergency dispatcher asked him if there had been any problems between his mother and father, he said, “There’s been a lot of drama recently in the household just within the past four days, so this isn’t necessarily out of the blue.”

The dispatcher then asks if there had been any recent violence.

“Not towards one another that I know of. There was one instance a year or two ago, my dad was chucking stuff around the house, he went to jail for a little bit, but I don’t think any contact physically,” he said.

Court records indicate that Olin Johnson was arrested in 2021 for criminal mischief after he had an argument with Kerilyn Johnson and threw a computer.

“He was upset with his wife about a disagreement they had with one another that had been going on for months,” a police booking affidavit states.

Olin Johnson, 57, and Kerilyn Johnson, 52, were found dead inside their American Fork home on June 20. Police confirm that the deaths were a murder-suicide. (Photo: Family photo)

Olin Johnson was charged in Lehi Justice Court, but the case was dismissed after both parties came to an undisclosed agreement.

On May 9, Olin Johnson was charged in 4th District Court with doing business without a license, a class B misdemeanor. On June 18 — two days before the murder-suicide — a copy of a business license was filed as part of the case. The license wasn’t effective, however, until May 30. Charging documents state that Johnson’s business was selling modular panels on May 2.

In the obituary for Olin Johnson, his family wrote, “As we cope with immense sorrow, mourning the loss of Kerilyn, our beautiful mother, daughter, and sister, we also mourn for Olin, despite his actions. We are overwhelmed with love and support from the community and express our deepest appreciation and gratitude. If you or someone you love is in crisis, please reach out for help.”

Domestic violence resources

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting:

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis hotlines

  • Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
  • SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
  • 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
  • Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386

Online resources

Warning signs of suicide

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
  • Displaying extreme mood swings

The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.

Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

What to do if you see warning signs of suicide

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
  • Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

