On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Volunteers: Technical rescue needed to save man at Zero Gravity slot canyon in Emery County

Jul 18, 2024, 10:42 AM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

EMERY, Emery County — Volunteers said it took a technical rescue to free a stuck man from an extremely tight spot in a popular but remote slot canyon at the north end of the San Rafael Swell.

Search and rescue crews from the Emery County Sheriff’s Office received a distress message from a Garmin inReach GPS device at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, sending them on a late-night, hour-and-a-half drive to an area known as the “Zero Gravity” slot canyon.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington said the Utah County man, in his 40s, had become wedged and unable to free himself near the narrowest point of the slot canyon.

Rescue teams knew because of the circumstances they were in a race against the clock.

“When you get stuck in a position like that, there’s something called suspension trauma,” said Greg Jewkes, a captain with the search and rescue team. “Your limbs are just hanging and there’s really no way to move so the circulation is compromised and then you get into blood issues when the circulation is not happening and the blood is just stagnating in their legs.”

Jewkes said crews scrambled to set up a technical rescue involving a rope system to save the man.

Emery County's Search and Rescue Team and Department of Public Safety officials worked to rescue a family stuck in Zero Gravity slot canyon on July 15, 2024. (Emery County Sheriff's Office) A rescue team worked a rope system from above to rescue people trapped in a slot canyon on July 15, 2024. (Emery County Sheriff's Office) Search and Rescue members had to build the rope system necessary to rescue a man wedged between canyon walls. (Emery County Sheriff's Office) Some search and rescue team members had to get below a man who was stuck on July 15, 2024. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)

“From that point, we actually use another rope setup to hook to them,” Jewkes explained. “Usually they’re in a harness and we hook to their harness and we’re able to lift them through the tight position and then we just bring them straight up out of the canyon.”

Rescuers said the man only suffered some scrapes and minor injuries and did not require a trip to the hospital.

“It definitely could have been worse,” Jewkes acknowledged.

Huntington commended the work of the volunteer rescuers both on Facebook and during an interview with KSL TV.

“They’re just getting to work, getting the job done and doing their best to help people,” Huntington said. “They’re most happy when they’re helping people.

Jewkes noted the search and rescue team is all-volunteer and is always looking for donations, noting the expense of rescues in extremely remote areas of the state.

With flash flood potential moving into the area over the next few days, crews urged everyone to be aware of the forecast and careful when visiting the county’s extremely picturesque locations.

“It’s pretty amazing how those canyons are built,” Jewkes said. “It’s beautiful, but it’s also dangerous.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The father, stepmother and brother of an emaciated 12-year-old West Haven boy who died earlier this...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 family members arrested, accused of causing death of emaciated 12-year-old boy

The father, stepmother and older brother of a 12-year-old West Haven boy who died on July 9 have been arrested and are accused of causing the boy's death following years of abuse.

35 minutes ago

Fire crews respond to a brush fire on the east bench of Provo near Summit Drive and Ridge Drive on ...

Josh Ellis

Crews battling brush fire in Provo

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is burning on the east bench of Provo.

48 minutes ago

As part of their proposed 2024-25 budgets, numerous locales and taxing entities throughout Utah are...

Tim Vandenack, Cassidy Wixom, Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Emma Everett, KSL.com

See which Wasatch Front cities, districts are proposing new tax hikes

City and school officials and leaders of other Utah taxing entities are preparing and finalizing spending plans for the new fiscal year.

2 hours ago

An American Fork couple found dead in their home of a murder-suicide last month apparently had "dra...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

‘I think my dad killed my mom,’ man says in 911 call of American Fork murder-suicide

Last month, an American Fork couple who had been married for over 30 years and had six children together were found dead inside their home.

2 hours ago

Iron County Sheriff's Office in Cedar City is pictured on Wednesday April 7, 2021. (Deseret News/Je...

Josh Ellis

One dead, one in custody after Iron County shooting

One man was killed in a shooting in southern Utah Wednesday evening.

4 hours ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

1 dead after race leads to car crashing into tree in Park City

One person was killed after state troopers say their car crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Thursday morning.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Volunteers: Technical rescue needed to save man at Zero Gravity slot canyon in Emery County