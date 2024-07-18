Crews battle brush fire in Provo; 2nd fire reported near rec center

PROVO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is burning on the east bench of Provo.

Provo Fire and Rescue Capt. Jeanie Atherton told KSL TV someone called 911 to report the fire just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The fire is burning in the area of Summit Drive and Ridge Drive, just south of Y Mountain and near the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Atherton estimated the fire had burned an acre or two but did not appear to be spreading very quickly.

“Luckily there’s no wind right now,” she said, “so that is in our favor.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated, Atherton said.

Some homes are located near the fire, but fire officials said none are in any immediate danger.

Dozens of crews from Utah County Fire and Provo Fire and Rescue responded to battle the blaze.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters also responded to a fire near the Provo recreation center. Large plumes of black smoke were visible across the city but the fire was knocked down quickly. KSL TV has reached out to Provo Fire and Rescue for more information on that fire.

This story may be updated.