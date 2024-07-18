Longhorns take to SLC streets for Days of ’47 cattle parade

SALT LAKE CITY — If you thought you saw longhorns walking through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday, you would be correct!

The Days of ’47 rodeo cattle made their way through the city on Thursday as part of this year’s annual cattle drive.

The gates to the Days of ’47 arena open Friday, but the kickoff to the event happened Thursday in true fashion with a cattle drive through the city.

“This is our favorite tradition every year,” Gov. Spencer Cox said.

With Texas longhorns walking the downtown streets of Salt Lake City alongside cowboys, cowgirls, horses and wagons, we can totally see why.

“It’s really to celebrate and kick off the Days of ’47, the rodeo, which is a huge deal here. Some of the best cowboys — athletes — from all over the country are going to be right here,” Cox said.

All over the country and locally in Salt Lake City, this, serves as proof that sometimes all it takes to bring people together are 8-foot longhorns parading through the city.

“This is the kind of stuff that heals us as a country, and I think it’s really important,” Cox said. “We need excuses to come together, and of course, celebrating our state’s pioneer heritage and this very important day, the 24th of July, is a great opportunity to bring people together.”

The governor said this is a time to celebrate Utah on the heels of finding out if the Olympics come back to Utah in 2034.

KSL TV will have a team in Paris, and a team on the ground in Washington Square on Pioneer Day. Viewers can experience the party live on KSL on your television, at KSLTV.com or on the KSL+ app. The “Celebrate 2034” Olympic party is expected to start at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. in Paris) in Washington Square Park on July 24.