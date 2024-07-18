Are NBA Summer League Struggles A Cause For Concern?

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA offseason is driven by recency bias and high expectations. Nobody feels that pressure more than the young players competing in the Summer League.

Often, it only takes a game or two for fans to completely buy in or lose hope in a player.

Unfortuantely for the NBA’s youth, no matter how many players break the mold and outshine their early labels, the cycle repeats once July comes around.

NBA Summer League Struggles

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt talked about Utah’s up-and-comers in the Summer League and the unrealistic expectations placed on them.

Before we relate this to the Jazz’s youngsters, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

In 2003, there was a highly touted prospect who made his professional debut at the 2003 Summer League in Boston. You may have heard of him. His name is LeBron James.

James went on to have a phenomenal rookie season and an all-time great career. In Summer League, he shot just 37% from the floor with 15.8 points per game.

James is just one of dozens of examples that prove that early career adversity doesn’t define a player.

“Personally, I will never overreact strictly from summer league performances,” Holt said. “Victor Wembanyama’s first summer league game he had 9 points on 2/13 shooting. Then he goes and has a top-five rookie season of all time.”

Utah Jazz In The 2024 Summer League

Keyonte George opened the Salt Lake City Summer League with a 5/21 shooting performance. Two games later, he bounced back with an efficient 30-point game.

No. 10 overall pick Cody Williams had 2 points on 0/8 shooting against Philadelphia. In the next game in Las Vegas, Williams posted 21 points on 60% from the field.

It seems reasonable that these players should be able to play at their highest level considering they’re playing their peers. But, it doesn’t always work out like that.

Every single player that suits up for offseason competitions has something on the line. From showing they’ve improved from last year to proving they belong on an NBA roster, the summer league is much more competitive than most people give it credit for.

A bad performance, or even a string of bad games, isn’t the end-all-be-all for a player. In fact, it can’t even be used to project where a player may end up.

The only thing that determines a player’s future is their work ethic and willingness to improve within their team’s system.

Since those things can’t be judged through the on-court product, fans should just look to enjoy the offseason basketball and get excited about the youth’s potential.

