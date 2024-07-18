Utah Jazz Trade For Russell Westbrook, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time, the Utah Jazz are acquiring Russell Westbrook, this time in a sign and trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Kris Dunn.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on social media.

“ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are sending guard Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn,” Worknarowski wrote.

ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are sending guard Russell Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade agreement for guard Kris Dunn. pic.twitter.com/48DqYlZ2eK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

Westbrook was briefly a member of the Jazz in 2023 when the team acquired him at the trade deadline in the blockbuster transaction that sent Mike Conely to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a future Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick to Utah.

The Jazz waived Westbrook before ever suiting up for the team, clearing room for him to sign with the Clippers.

Why Did Jazz Trade For Russell Westbrook Again?

In the wake of Paul George’s departure, the Clippers have been busy this summer trying to piece together a competitive roster around superstar Kawhi Leonard.

After signing free agents Derrick Jones Jr. and Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles had little wiggle room under the salary cap to acquire Dunn.

In order to complete the transaction without venturing into the luxury tax, the Clippers needed to find a trade partner for Westbrook which would allow them to shed the guard’s salary without paying the buyout which would count against their payroll.

With over $30 million in salary cap space and the ability to sign and trade Dunn, the Jazz were able to acquire a future second-round draft swap and cash to help cover Westbrook’s buyout, while helping the Clippers maintain financial flexibility.

Jazz Play To Waive Westbrook A Second Time

Just as they did in 2023, the Jazz will waive the recently acquired Westbrook according to Wojnarowski.

“Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN,” the NBA Insider reported.

Westbrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to eventually join the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ld4gsMPUhl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2024

The Nuggets have been looking to add a veteran to help solidify the backcourt in Denver after losing Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pople over the last two summers.

Dunn first signed with the Jazz on a 10-day contract in February of 2023 and quickly worked his way into the team’s rotation.

In 88 appearances with the Jazz, Dunn averaged 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

