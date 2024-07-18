60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Jack Kelly (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 31 is BYU linebacker Jack Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kelly is the sixth Cougar to check in on our ranking through the first 30 picks. He joins No. 33 Kody Epps (WR), No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Jack Kelly

Kelly is a junior linebacker out of Kearns, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Kelly was ranked as a three-star prospect and the 28th-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Playing on both ends at Kearns High School, Kelly posted 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions on defense and 66 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

He signed at Weber State in December 2020 and redshirted in 2021, appearing in one game.

In 2022, Kelly played in all 13 games and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Kelly played in 11 games for the Wildcats last season but had improved numbers across the board with 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Kelly transferred to BYU following his breakout sophomore season.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports