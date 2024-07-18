On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Jack Kelly (Linebacker)

Jul 18, 2024, 1:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 31 is BYU linebacker Jack Kelly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kelly is the sixth Cougar to check in on our ranking through the first 30 picks. He joins No. 33 Kody Epps (WR), No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Jack Kelly

Kelly is a junior linebacker out of Kearns, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Kelly was ranked as a three-star prospect and the 28th-best recruit in the state of Utah.

Playing on both ends at Kearns High School, Kelly posted 59 tackles with 4.5 sacks and two interceptions on defense and 66 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

He signed at Weber State in December 2020 and redshirted in 2021, appearing in one game.

In 2022, Kelly played in all 13 games and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Kelly played in 11 games for the Wildcats last season but had improved numbers across the board with 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Kelly transferred to BYU following his breakout sophomore season.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Trade For Russell Westbrook, Again

For the second time, the Utah Jazz are acquiring Russell Westbrook, this time in a sign and trade for guard Kris Dunn.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Are NBA Summer League Struggles A Cause For Concern?

The NBA offseason is driven by recency bias and high expectations, with Summer League players feeling that pressure the most.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Escapes With Draw Against West Leading LAFC

It wasn't without some intense moments, but Real Salt Lake stole a road point from LAFC in the 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brayan Vera Scores Real Salt Lake Equalizer Late In First Half

A free kick and an LAFC deflection allowed Brayan Vera to score Real Salt Lake's first goal of the match, knotting things at one in the 33rd minute.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Thrives In Jazz Win Over Raptors

Taylor Hendricks had the best performance of his basketball career against the Toronto Raptors scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team U.S.A Beach Volleyball Teammates Share Special Bond Heading To Paris Olympics

Team U.S.A. beach volleyball teammates Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes are no strangers to each other after playing together at USC.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Jack Kelly (Linebacker)