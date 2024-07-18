Swimmer Gretchen Walsh Uses Math To Stimulate Mind In Competition

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. swimmer Gretchen Walsh minors in math at the University of Virginia and her love for numbers finds its way into competition.

A lot of athletes struggle with the mental side of their sport. Walsh has cracked the code by using math to stay locked in on the task at hand.

“During practice, I’ve always been counting,” Walsh said. “You look at the clock, keep track of intervals, distance, stroke count, kick count. I feel like I’m constantly multiplying and dividing just to keep my mind activated while I’m swimming. Swimming is one of the reasons that I love math so much.”

NEW. WORLD. RECORD. 💥 Gretchen Walsh clocks 55.18 in her SEMI HEAT in the 100m women’s fly! 📺 NBC & @peacock | #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/3UX8qObvty — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 16, 2024

Walsh aims to take her love for math to New York City once she is done competing.

Until then, she isn’t quite done etching her name in the record books.

In 2016, Walsh became the youngest swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Trials at 13 years and 4 months old. After narrowly missing the cut at the 2020 Olympic Trials, Walsh came back with a vengeance in 2024.

The Nashville native set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the long course 100-meter butterfly to secure a spot in Paris.

Kate Douglass. Simone Manuel. Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske. This squad is set for the #ParisOlympics. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/cRoMfz0VRQ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2024

Since 2019, Walsh has been racking up the medals. In the 2019 World Junior Championships and three NCAA championship appearances, she has won a total of 24 gold medals.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, the United States finished fourth in the 100-meter butterfly. Canadian swimmer Margaret Mac Neil took home gold with a time of 55.59 seconds.

With a 55.18 time under her belt at the Olympic Trials, Walsh will look to secure her first Olympic medal this summer.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

