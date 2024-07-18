On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

5B45

Siblings can expedite learning opportunities both academically and emotionally

Jul 18, 2024, 3:31 PM

Aley Davis's Profile Picture

BY ALEY DAVIS


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — Formal learning may be on break for the summer, but experts tell parents not to overlook the powerful lessons siblings can teach each other at home.

Peyton Aspiazu is one smart 5-year-old. She knows her letters and numbers and is proud to share her newly minted skills with her 2-year-old brother, Cooper Aspiazu.

“Her brother is so eager to be like sissy and so he comes and engages in the play and what she’s learning, he’s picking up at the same time,” their mother, Natasha Aspiazu said.

She says it shows. “We noticed really early on that he was starting to hit developmental milestones a lot quicker,” Aspiazu said. “He was 18 months old, and we were playing hide and seek, and he started counting to ten with sister, and we had no idea he even knew how to count to ten.”

Peyton and Cooper grew up with the same parents, in the same home with one distinct difference — the influence of an older sibling.

“Intellectually and also physically, he is much more advanced at this stage in life versus in comparison to where Peyton was at this stage in life, and we really do chalk that up to a lot to do with Peyton and the play that they have together,” she said.

Aspiazu said her children’s interactions are mutually beneficial.

“We’re not taking away from what she’s learning to bring it down to his level. He’s just kind of picking it up as she picks it up as well,” she said. “And then she’s reinforcing the things that she’s learning through us with him.”

Alex Jensen, associate professor of human development at Brigham Young University, says sibling interaction goes beyond academic learning.

“That sibling just becomes this incredible teacher,” he said. “It’s through their play. It’s through their fighting. It’s through being kind to one another, supporting one another even at those young ages”

Whether it be through direct or indirect influences, Jensen said these lessons are important for young children to learn. In fact, he says research shows even when siblings are not getting along, they are still learning.

“There’s even some evidence to suggest that some sibling conflict is a really healthy thing. Siblings can really help each other learn social skills, like negotiation and compromise, [and] forgiveness,” Jensen said.

Those opportunities can help children think about other people and reconcile with each other, he said.

Mandee Webster, a Spanish Fork mom of six kids spanning ages 2 to 17, has seen this firsthand with her youngest child’s ability to communicate. Mallory Webster, 2 years old, was born prematurely and has dealt with several medical complications, including an airway deformity called laryngomalacia. She’s had several surgeries and used a feeding tube.

“She was born two months early and struggled a lot in the NICU,” Webster said. “She has been in speech therapy since she was born.”

Notwithstanding these setbacks, Mallory has exceeded all expectations by meeting and outperforming both her speech and motor milestones. “We expected to have developmental delays and struggles from prematurity plus the medical complexity, but we’ve seen the opposite,” Mandee Webster said.

She credits her big brothers and sisters.

“Because they’re playing with them more, they’re interacting more, they’re on their level more,” she said.

Webster has noticed her daughter singing more, dancing more, and using more advanced sentence structure. “I noticed a lot of the stuff she picks up on comes from especially the younger kids,” she said, including the way she expresses her emotions. She tells her siblings, “Stop it!” or “I don’t like it!”

She is grateful for the extra time her family has had this summer to be home together more often. “She’s playing more with the kids. We’re not [in the] hustle and bustle of …work, go home, get dinner done, go to bed. We’re able to be with each other more.”

Jensen said research shows siblings spend vastly more time with each other than with adults.\

“Having this other little human being who lives with them, spends so much time with them, gives so many more learning opportunities than if they were just interacting with adults,” he said.

Jensen encourages parents to capitalize on those unique yet invaluable opportunities. “They’re going to take a toy that they want to play with, they’re going to accidentally knock them down, and maybe purposely knock him down,” Jensen said. “They’re also going to love them and hug them and play with them.”
For more on how to prepare your kids both academically and emotionally for kindergarten, visit 5b45kids.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

5B45

Sylvia Lam with her children. (KSL TV)...

Aley Davis

Free Sparkler app helps Utah parents track their young child’s developmental milestones

It’s well known parenthood doesn't come with an instruction manual — or at least it hasn't, until now. The Help Me Grow Utah program introduced a new app to help parents along the way.

2 months ago

Alyssa McBride is the mother of three children. After her youngest son, Jack, was born, she started...

Aley Davis

Teaching children to regulate emotions early is essential to future success, experts say 

Teaching kids how to regulate emotions early is essential to future success.

3 months ago

The Department of Cultural and Community Engagement's STEM for Milo + Friends....

Debbie Worthen

Utah STEM program aims to help parents prepare children for success with conversation cards

When it comes to preparing your child for kindergarten, there is one score that experts now say can determine all kinds of life success, and it's not reading. It's math.

5 months ago

An educator reading to young kids at the Salt Lake City Library....

Debbie Worthen

Experts say 1,000 books before kindergarten helps develop a love for reading

A Utah program is aiming to foster an appreciation for literature for early cognitive development by getting kids to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

6 months ago

For every parent of young kids, it's no secret, "sharing" isn't something that comes naturally for ...

Debbie Worthen

For children, sharing isn’t easy, but it’s an important part in their social development

For every parent of young kids, it's no secret, "sharing" isn't something that comes naturally for most children. But it's an important part of their social development.

8 months ago

Meghan Ballard shows her three-year-old games on the IPad....

Ashley Moser

Balancing screen time with small children: Consider content, not time experts say

When it comes to letting your young children use iPads, computers, or your phone, how much technology is too much? 

12 months ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Siblings can expedite learning opportunities both academically and emotionally