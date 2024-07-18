On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Phil Lyman challenges signature gathering process

Jul 18, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention...

Phil Lyman, governor candidate, speaks during the Utah Republican Party state nominating convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

(Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — State Representative Phil Lyman suffered another blow Thursday in his push to keep his campaign alive for Governor.

The State Records Committee denied his request to see ballot signatures in Washington County, which Lyman felt were vital to prove Utah Governor Spencer Cox should never have been on last month’s primary ballot.

Hundreds of Lyman supporters showed up Thursday at the State Office Building in Taylorsville to see what the State Records Committee would decide. The line to get in was out the door. Many left disappointed and upset.

Part of the committee hearing decided whether 30 to 60 signatures gathered for State Senator Don Ipson, deemed questionable by Washington County, should be made public.

Lyman argued the same company that gathered the signatures for Ipson, Gather Inc. owned by Tanner Leatham, also gathered signatures for Cox. Lyman wants to confirm Cox didn’t use unlawful signatures to get on the state Republican primary ballot.

Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke argued those signatures were part of an ongoing criminal investigation and needed a temporary exemption from being made public. The committee voted four to one and agreed to the disappointment of Lyman and his supporters.

“There has to be that exception and I think that the committee got that right,” Eric Clarke, Washington County Attorney, said.

“I think they’re beholden to the Lt. Governor’s office, they know they’ll be repercussions if they went a different direction,” Lyman said.

A number of Lyman’s supporters let the committee know their frustrations as they got up and left.

“That really sets a dangerous precedent because they’re essentially saying public opinion doesn’t matter,” Tyler Archibald, Lyman supporter, said.

“You feel like the signatures should be seen?” Reporter Brian Carlson asked one supporter.

“Oh yeah, they’re public information,” Terri Bishop, Lyman supporter, said.

“We have the right, the public has the right to transparency and to know absolutely what the truth is,” Carol Pheiffer, Lyman supporter, said.

Frustrated Lyman supporters also argue the investigation has been ongoing since April and is taking too long.

“No case number has been filed,” Michelle Steele, Lyman supporter, said.

That’s something the Washington County Attorney admits is a problem, although he said the timeline for Lyman to make this type of election challenge has expired.

“I have to acknowledge that’s a fair point from people, we haven’t prioritized it at the top of our list because in our mind all of the timeframes have already run. So, it hasn’t been this project that’s on fire that has to be done,” Clarke said.

Afterward, Lyman addressed the passionate crowd outside and vowed to appeal the decision through the state court system, to which many of his supporters began singing God Bless America, turning the disappointment from the committee into a rallying cry to push forward.

Thursday afternoon Lyman also challenged the signatures gathered for Cox in Utah’s 3rd District Court, asking the court for a temporary restraining order. Lyman’s campaign said the judge is currently taking that under advisement but did not issue a ruling Thursday.

