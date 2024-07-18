On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Daniel Martinez sentenced for Draper party shooting

Jul 18, 2024, 5:01 PM

handcuffs in front of a gavel...

FILE

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Daniel Martinez was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life for the deaths of Jonathan Fuentes and Austin Powell, according to a release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

The release stated that on April 3, 2022, 50-year-old Martinez was at a party at an Airbnb in Draper.

The manager of the Airbnb arrived at the property to end the party, when the release reported Martinez and his friend were throwing beer bottles into the street, shattering them.

Two teens charged in Draper Airbnb shooting

Austin Powell confronted Martinez to stop breaking the bottles. The release said an argument followed, and then Martinez asked his friend for a gun.

The release said Martinez “skipped”  toward Powell’s Tesla and fired 10 rounds toward the windshield. One of the rounds “overshot the vehicle and hit Mr. Fuentes, who was walking on the sidewalk behind the Tesla.”

Another bullet hit and killed Powell, officials said.

Martinez was convicted on May 31, 2024. On Thursday, a Third District Court judge sentenced Martinez to 25 years to life for each of the two counts of first-degree felony aggravated murder, the release reported.

“The defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others as he fired his weapon while skipping towards the victims. The defendant’s reckless actions justified the judge ordering him to serve 25 years to life sentences consecutively to each other,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “I want to thank our prosecutors, Adrianna Davis and John Ham, and our support staff for their efforts on this case. I also want to thank our law enforcement partners for their thorough investigation.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

front doors and a plaque...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested on suspicion of beating, robbing Springville homeowner

Three Utah locals have been arrested, following an investigation into an aggravated robbery in Springville. 

2 days ago

Community members gathered on Monday to memorialize the teen killed in a West Valley shooting. (KSL...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourns loss of Judge Memorial athlete following West Valley shooting

Friends and family of a Judge Memorial high school student are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old after he was shot and killed this weekend.

3 days ago

Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate fo...

Pamela Brown and Shoshana Dubnow, CNN

Local officer tried to stop gunman on rooftop, but was unable to engage him, Butler County sheriff says

A local police officer saw the gunman on the rooftop during former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday but was unable to engage him, Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Sunday.

4 days ago

Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)...

Emma Tucker, CNN

Yellowstone National Park gunman held woman against her will and planned to carry out July 4th mass shooting, authorities say

The gunman who opened fire in Yellowstone National Park last week, leaving one ranger injured, had held a woman against her will and said he planned to carry out a mass shooting at July 4th events outside the park, authorities say

9 days ago

Judge Keith Barnes addressing Mia Bailey about her charges....

Garna Mejia, KSL TV, and Daniella Rivera, KSL Investigates

New details emerge about protective order against Mia Bailey, accused of murdering her parents in St. George

KSL's Investigators have obtained exclusive new details on a protective order filed against Mia Bailey, the 28-year-old accused of murdering her parents last month in St. George.

9 days ago

Police investigate a shooting that occurred in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood early Friday. (N...

Fabiana Chaparro, Chris Boyette and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Chicago reels from violent holiday weekend: More than 100 shot, 19 fatally

Gun violence is down across America this year but it peaks every summer and Chicago’s Fourth of July weekend bore the data out, with 109 people shot, including 19 fatally, police said in a Monday news conference.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Daniel Martinez sentenced for Draper party shooting