USU to move forward with firing of coach Blake Anderson

LOGAN — Utah State University notified Blake Anderson Thursday that it is moving forward with his termination as head coach of its football team, according to a statement from the school.

The university announced its intent to fire Anderson after an investigation into alleged noncompliance with Title IX policies stemming from actions taken in spring 2023. Tuesday the school said it received a 70-page response from Anderson.

The school said the action was based on significant violations of his contractual obligations related to the school’s reporting requirements.

“These reporting requirements include a prohibition on employees outside the USU Office of Equity from investigating issues of sexual misconduct, including domestic violence,” USU said in a statement. “Additionally, Anderson failed to manage the team in a manner that reflects USU’s academic values.”

The school also claims Anderson failed to manage the team in a manner that is reflective of USU’s academic values.

The university said it provided Anderson with written notice of its intent to terminate with 14 days to respond. USU said this action was consistent with its employment agreement.

The school said:

To USU’s disappointment, Anderson’s response failed to acknowledge his responsibilities as a USU employee and as a head coach and instead sought to make excuses and unsuccessfully recast the clear language of USU’s policies.

“While I recognize that today’s decision has a significant impact, it is the only one that could be made based on the facts,” USU President Elizabeth Cantwell said. “We are committed to moving forward in building a winning athletics program grounded in student success and integrity.”