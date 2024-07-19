On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Celebration for 2034 Olympics announcement planned at Utah Olympic Park

Jul 18, 2024, 6:53 PM

An expected announcement from the International Olympic Committee has Utahn's preparing for a 2034 ...

An expected announcement from the International Olympic Committee has Utahn's preparing for a 2034 celebration, planned at Utah Olympic Park. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — You can’t see it at Utah Olympic Park, but you can certainly feel it.

“I mean, our entire staff, I do not think I have seen this level of excitement in the last ten years that I have worked here,” Melanie Welch said.

Welch is the marketing director of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation, and said she can’t stop smiling at the buzz many people are feeling at Utah Olympic Park in Park City right now.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate on Wednesday,” she said.

That is because the 2034 Winter Olympics will be officially announced next Wednesday, July 24th. It is expected the International Olympic Committee will vote for and approve Salt Lake City to get the bid.

Even though most people feel like it is a guarantee, since Salt Lake City is the only city going for 2034, Welch said there is still excitement about the actual vote after all these years of planning.

“There is so much energy and just so many conversations floating around about it. And I think people, especially Salt Lake, it is such an Olympic city that we can’t help it,” Welch said. “I feel the energy with everybody, even visitors, are kind of feeling the buzz.”

Because of the expected announcement, a 2034 celebration is planned at Utah Olympic Park.

From 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., there will be a festival in the Olympic Plaza section of the park featuring food, activities, a meet-and-greet with former Olympians, as well as speakers and a presentation.

At 6:30 p.m., the popular Flying Ace All-Stars will be doing aerial tricks into the water at the Park’s pool.

It is a show that has already received 3,000 RSPV’s.

“That shows the level of interest. We are at capacity for that show in the area surrounding the pool and we are expecting even more people than that to come to the overall celebration,” Welch said.

At 7 p.m., there is a live concert at Olympic Plaza featuring the band Freedog.

The entire event is expected to finish at 9 p.m.

“There are so many people that I talk to who remember when we were awarded the 2002 Games,” Welch said. “Unfortunately, I was not here for that, but I am so excited and we are so excited to be a part of this, and for so many in the community, to be a part of it for a second time.”

Utah Olympic Park teamed up with Park City, Summit County, Ski Utah, the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau, as well as the Alf Engen Ski Museum to make this celebration a free event.

It will also be a car-free event.

Due to limited parking at Utah Olympic Park, free transportation will be provided by High Valey Transit with shuttle service from Woodward, the Canyon Cabriolet lot, and Richardson Flat.

There will also be a celebration at the City/County building in Salt Lake City during the actual announcement, which is expected to happen just after the IOC’s vote between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

KSL TV will have live coverage of the announcement.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

FILE - Simone Biles and the U.S. women celebrate as the 2024 team is named at the United States Gym...

Mary Culbertson

How you can get in on the 2034 Olympic announcement party

A highly anticipated announcement will be made on July 24 by the IOC which will designate the official destination of the 2034 Winter Games.

1 day ago

Olympians have already raced in the sneaker, and more are expected to wear them during the Games. (...

Leah Dolan, CNN

Marathon-winning ‘spray-on’ running shoes could shake up Olympics

Swiss sportswear brand On is the latest company to embrace advanced “spray-on” materials with a “revolutionary” robot-made sneaker it believes can improve performance at this month’s Olympics.

1 day ago

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine river Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. After months o...

Tom Nouvian

Paris mayor dips into the Seine River to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympic events

After months of anticipation, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine River, fulfilling a promise to show the river was clean enough to host open swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics.

2 days ago

Team USA climber Jesse Grupper getting a workout in Tuesday morning before traveling to compete in ...

Alex Cabrero

Ten days until Paris Opening Ceremony, USA Climbing ready to meet expectations

The United States is the only country to qualify a full team of eight climbers. USA climber Jesse Grupper and USA Climbing CEO Marc Norman said the team is eager and ready to meet high expectations.

2 days ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 15: Stands are seen set for opening ceremony along Seine river a on July 15, 2...

Tom Nouvian and Suman Naishadham

Will the Seine be clean enough by the Olympics? Not even the experts know yet

With the Paris Olympics 10 days away, a question hangs over the Games: Will the Seine River be clean enough for athletes to swim in it?

2 days ago

Utah's Winter Sports School, located in Park City educates student-athletes during the summer month...

Karah Brackin

Winter Sports School in Park City helps student-athletes pursue academics, sport

Winter Sports School in Park City designed to bridge the best of both worlds — academic and sports — at the highest level.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Celebration for 2034 Olympics announcement planned at Utah Olympic Park